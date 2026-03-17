BTS Is Back: Everything to Know About New Album & Netflix Documentary

Take those lightsticks from the shelves because Korea’s most popular music group, BTS, is back. After almost four years, the group of seven is making their way back to the stage for their first universal performance on Netflix.

Fans are looking forward to this nationwide performance with members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook at Seoul’s famous Gwanghwamun Square. This production will include the boys showcasing a few songs from their upcoming fifth studio album, Arirang, along with many old-time favorites. The full album will drop on March 20, a day before their Netflix debut.

The celebration isn’t over yet, as Netflix will drop a BTS documentary, BTS: The Return, which goes behind the scenes of creating their newest album. That will be released a week after the album’s drop, on March 27. The band is not done yet, as following this Netflix documentary, the boys will embark on their Arirang World Tour, stopping at over 34 cities and multiple countries, spanning from Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

Read on for everything we know about what’s next for BTS with Netflix.

Why did BTS go on hiatus?

South Korea has a mandatory military service that is required for every able-bodied man to participate in, and that does not exclude the members of BTS, although the time they complete their service can be delayed due to their activities as entertainers.

All seven members have completed their military service, as they all enrolled between December 2022 and December 2023, with Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook being the final members discharged in June 2025. After their discharge, the group began to do their activities together in the later months of 2025.

What are the songs on BTS’s new Arirang album?

BTS’s new fifth studio album is being released on March 20. Here is the track list:

“Body to Body”

“Hooligan”

“Aliens”

“FYA”

“2.0.”

“No. 29”

“SWIM” (Lead Single)

“Merry Go Round”

“NORMAL”

“Like Animals”

“they don’t know ’bout us”

“One More Night”

“Please”

“Into the Sun”

Many of the songs are in collaboration with well-known producers and artists, including Diplo, Flume, Kevin Parker from Tame Impala, and Ryan Tedder.

What’s the BTS documentary about?

BTS: The Return, which is made by the well-known director Bao Nguyen and producers HYBE, This Machine, and EAST Films, features the long-awaited emotional and motivating comeback of BTS and the making of their new album, Arirang.

BTS has been creating music since 2013 and has garnered billions of followers since their debut. They have done everything from speaking in politics to completing charitable work up until enlisting in their country’s military service. The group then met up in Los Angeles to work on their upcoming album together.

Netflix teases of the doc, “As millions of fans await the comeback of the decade, BTS confronts quieter questions: how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together. Through moments of doubt, laughter, and rediscovery, they create new music that reflects who they are now—culminating in what will become a landmark album of its time.”

Watch the trailer above.