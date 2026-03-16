‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Luke Henson Speaks Out After Exit From Show

Losing on Jeopardy! is never fun, especially after you have already won one game. Luke Henson, who beat James Denison on his fourth game, spoke out after his exit from the show.

Henson didn’t have any luck on Friday, March 13, when he returned for his second game. Coming in as the champion with $8,401, he tried to add to that. However, Jamie Ding was just too fast on the buzzer and won with a total of $22,633. While Ding returns for his second game on March 16, Henson has to go home, having only been a one-game champion.

The grocer spoke out on Reddit about his loss. “This was a tremendous amount of fun,” he wrote.

“Some online have expressed gladness about my victory due to whom I defeated. Everyone I taped with was absolutely lovely. Dr. Denison, in particular, told me before our game that someone had to beat him, and it might be me, and afterwards gave me a handshake, a hug, and a hearty congratulations,” he wrote.

“Allow me to also add that it takes an amount of courage to put yourself on the television for all America to scrutinize. You have heard my co-contestants (and me, for that matter) say very few sentences, and almost all of them start with ‘What is.’ Finally, if the TV showed me on a day other than possibly the best of my life, I might not be so popular either. Think of that before posting your snap impressions of someone’s entire personality for all to see.”

“You are too kind, Luke. Epic win!” Denison replied.

Although Henson was the only one to get the Final Jeopardy answer on March 12 correct, he spoke out about getting his second one wrong.

“In a 1984 speech, he said, ‘our flag is red, white & blue’ but America has ‘many colors … held together by a common thread,'” was the clue. The correct response was Jesse Jackson. Henson wrote, “Who is Almir Beganovic?”

On Reddit, he said, “I did not know that Rev. Jackson was the answer, and I certainly didn’t know he would die. Apologies to any offended by ‘Almir Beganovic.'”

“What a fun episode to watch, and a huge congratulations to you! I was on the edge of my seat. I imagine it’s particularly tough going against a four-day champion. I was so impressed with your knowledge and clapped when you got Final Jeopardy right. What a game!” one fan said.