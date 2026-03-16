WWE’s Jacob Fatu Gets Candid About How Criminal Past & Jail Inspired His Success

What To Know Jacob Fatu overcame a troubled past, including time in jail, to realize his dream.

He has quickly risen in WWE, embracing his unique persona with the company’s support.

Fatu uses his redemption story to inspire others, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, learning from others, and staying true to oneself.

Jacob Fatu would be the first one to tell you he made some poor life decisions when he was younger. He even ended up in jail after being arrested for armed robbery at age 18 in California. His life could easily have spiraled out of control, but fate intervened. The 33-year-old has gone on record crediting watching his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso on television while behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail as a catalyst for setting his life on a different course. The legendary WWE tag team showed what was possible if he got right.

Now Fatu, son of Sam Fatu (The Tonga Kid), also stands on the shoulders of other members of the Anoa’i family that helped pave the way before him and living the dream. It’s a lineage that also includes Hollywood heavyweight “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson. The father of seven has made history of his own in the two short years a part of WWE. He came on the scene as a powerhouse for Roman Reigns within The Bloodline storyline. From there, the “Samoan Werewolf” went on to win his first major company title. He defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 for the United States Championship last year in Las Vegas. With another WrestleMania on the horizon, we caught up with the SmackDown superstar at the WWE 2K26 “Creator Fest” to reflect on his journey.

You’ve been through so much. How is it using your story to inspire others?

Jacob Fatu: It’s just life-changing. Most of all, you can do anything. I know people hear it all the time, but you can do anything you put your mind to. You can really do this. I’m telling you all. There are going to be days where you are wanting to give up, or you don’t want to deal with life. If nobody tells you, I’m going to tell you. Wake your ass up and go get it. Look at this. Look what’s possible. Look at this. I never thought I’d be here one day. It took a lot of people to get me here by the grace of God. If you have a bad day, I just learn to smile because you woke up today. Tap into yourself and people will accept you for being yourself.

How has the family reacted to you becoming a bigger star when you are in public?

Oh man, my eight-year-old likes it. My other things I don’t know. They are all just living the good life now. They are living the life they are supposed to at the end of the day. There wouldn’t be none of that without WWE.

You’ve worked elsewhere. What has been the biggest part of WWE to acclimate to?

It would be learning. Learning from family. Learning a lot from Solo [Sikoa]. Learning a lot from “Big” Jim. A lot from Jey Uso, Roman. It’s really about learning a lot from others. I think Rey Mysterio said this on a podcast after tagging with John Cena and Sheamus. He learned a lot. You’re never been in the game long enough to act like you know it all. So, I think learning the game, structure, all of that.

I love your promos you cut when you go to the ring. Is that a lot of improv with how much they trust you?

Nah, the improv…yeah, you know they can hang with that. They are still trusting with the process, but it’s also something I love about WWE. They are letting me be who I am. They ain’t here to change me. I’m going to say it again. They ain’t here to change me. They ain’t doing none of that. They are letting me be me and tapping into what people like me. Just to let them know anything possible. It has been going good.

WrestleMania is coming up next month. You’ve had your differences with both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. How was it working with them? How do you compare how you felt at this time last year to this year?

I enjoy working with both. They each bring something different to the game. It just seems like my career is always elevating and elevating. I was just speaking with Tyler Breeze in the back, you have to treat people good because you’ll see the same people up and the same people on the way bad. Make sure everyone’s good, even when you’re bad.

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