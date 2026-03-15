What To Know The ladies of Bridesmaids reunited at the Oscars to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary.

Wendi McLendon-Covey was noticeably missing from the gathering.

The actress had scheduling issues and could not make it to the awards show.

The Oscars will include a sure-to-be epic reunion of the cast of Bridesmaids in honor of the film’s 15th anniversary. Ahead of the buzzed-about moment, the film’s stars Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, and Ellie Kemper hit the red carpet.

Noticeably missing, though, was Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played Rita in the beloved 2011 movie. Her reason for not showing up had to do with scheduling issues.

“I just heard that she was not available,” Bridesmaids director Paul Feig said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “She might even be traveling, I’m not sure. But we will miss her terribly because I love Wendi.”

McLendon-Covey has not commented on her reason for missing the awards show, but she was posting Reels on her Instagram Story during the show. The actress, who was on The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2023, is currently starring as Joyce on NBC’s St. Denis Medical.

McCarthy told ABC on the red carpet that she’s so down for a Bridesmaids sequel, and Feig also appears to be game. However, he noted that the ladies from the movie are all doing such big things in their careers right now, so it could be hard to wrangle them all for a new film at the same time.

“I’m not worried about them at all, but I do miss having them all together,” he admitted. “So who knows. It’s kind of up to Kristen Wiig, though.”

He pointed out that Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the movie’s co-writers, would have to get a script together before any sequel can get underway. Feig said he’s heard of “ideas” for a follow-up, but noted, “Really Kristen and Annie are the ones that birthed this movie with their amazing script, so I would never dare get in their way or be too presumptive.”