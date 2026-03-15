How Many Times Has There Been a Tie at the Oscars?

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Getty Images

What To Know

  • The 2026 Oscars featured a rare tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category.
  • The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva both took home Academy Awards at the show.
  • There have previously been six other ties in the history of the awards show.

Something a bit unprecedented happened at The Oscars on Sunday, March 15: a tie! Kumail Nanjiani was announcing the award for Best Live Action Short Film, and when he let the audience know that there was a tie vote, he had to clarify that he was not joking.

Nanjiani announced The Singers as the first winner, and after the creators accepted the honor, he revealed that Two People Exchanging Saliva had also won an Oscar in the category. While this doesn’t happen often, it is not the first time there’s been a tie at the Oscars.

In fact, there have been six other occasions where the Academy Awards had a tie vote. It first happened in 1931/32 in the Best Actor category. Frederic March won for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Wallace Beery won for The Champ. March actually had one more vote than Beery, but at the time, the rules stated that if another participant came within three votes of the winner, they would also receive a statue (this has since been changed, and today, there has to be an exact tie to have two winners).

In 1949, there was a tie in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category when A Chance to Live and So Much for So Little both won. Perhaps the biggest tie, though, was in the Best Actress category in 1968: Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand took home Oscars for The Lion in Winter and Funny Girl, respectively.

Oscars 2026: Fans Have Mixed Reaction About Stage Design
Related

Oscars 2026: Fans Have Mixed Reaction About Stage Design

In 1986, the Best Documentary (Feature) award went to both Artie Shaw: Time Is All You Got and Down and Out in America. There was another tie in 1994 in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category, with Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life and Trevor both winning.

Before the 2026 tie, the most recent neck-in-neck race was in 2012 when Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty tied for Best Sound Editing.

The Oscars key art
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien

EJAE

Audrey Nuna

Rei Ami

Miles Caton

Miles Caton

Raphael Saadiq

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland

Eric Gales

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Bobby Rush

Shaboozey

Shaboozey

Alice Smith

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Hulu

Awards Show

2026

TV14

Special

Awards

Entertainment

Latest Headlines

More The Oscars ›

The Oscars




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
1
Nancy Guthrie Update: ‘One Reason’ Her Family Isn’t Responsible
Nancy Guthrie
2
Nancy Guthrie Update: Investigative Reporter Says What May Crack the Case
Donald Trump, SNL
3
‘SNL’ Cold Open Rips Apart Donald Trump Over Gas Prices
Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Rose Byrne at 2026 Oscars
4
See All the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Photos
Firefly - Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Ron Glass, Sean Maher, Morena Baccarin, Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Summer Glau
5
Animated ‘Firefly’ Series in Development With Original Cast Set to Return