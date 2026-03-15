With its dueling fashion houses — Forrester Creations and Logan Designs — The Bold and the Beautiful has set the stage for emotionally charged battles between Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester) and six-time Daytime Emmy-winner Heather Tom (Katie Logan Spencer).

The reason Tom and Lang can let loose with a gamut of emotions in their scenes is because the story’s in place for them to do so. There’s a great deal of love and also hate between the two. Hate may be a strong word, but it’s tough to come up with another one that describes Katie’s feelings for the fact that her sister slept with her husband during their first marriage.

Yes, Brooke and Bill (Don Diamont) did have an affair — with Katie’s blessing, in fact. Of course, what Brooke tends to not address is that Katie was suffering from postpartum depression at the time and she wasn’t in her right mind when she hysterically championed a “Brill” connection.

In the hands of a lesser actress, Brooke would come off as manipulative and unlikable. Lang, however, has always understood that her character sees things no other way than how they affect Brooke’s loving nature and wanting what’s best for her family. Everything she says is exactly what she means — in that moment, as her rival Stephanie (Susan Flannery) once brilliantly observed.

Brooke never, ever means to hurt anyone, and she is devasted when people feel badly.

When Brooke and Katie came into conflict over Logan using Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) sketches for its premiere lineup, tensions from earlier in the year erupted. Brooke sees the use of the Logan name as a direct attack as she’s been the face of Forrester Creations for so long.

“In your mind, I will always be lesser than you,” Katie snarked at Brooke after she referred to her as her little sister.

“My God, Katie, will you stop with the overanalyzing!” Brooke shot back. “You are my little sister! What do you want me to call you?”

The beauty of Brooke and Katie’s relationship is that it dates back nearly four decades. There’s plenty of backstory to mine. Both actress play said history to the hilt, including the fact that Stephen Logan (Robert Pine; Patrick Duffy) walked out on the family, leaving both women with abandonment issues.

Katie scoffed at Brooke’s claim that she tried to be an example to her through her resiliency. Brooke pointed out to Katie that she just holed herself up in room, taking a more passive path.

“I stayed in your shadow because it felt safe there. And you liked me there. Every time I tried to step out from it, you tried to put me right back to where you think I belong!” Katie asserted.

“I’ll always be there for you…not matter what kind of craziness is going on,” Brooke assured her sister.

Katie pointed out that things have not always been easier for her, referencing the post-partum depression.

“I know,” Brooke said. “I had a front row seat to most of it.”

“Yeah, you got up on stage at the most horrific moments,” Katie lamented.

And there it was. Katie brought up that Brooke slept with her husband Bill when Katie was at her most vulnerable.

“It will always live between us, always!” Katie shouted. “I’m not going to let you do this to me again. I’m not going to let you take from me. It’s not my man this time. It’s my company. And I’m not going to let you do it. I’m not going to let it happen.”

The gloves were off, and Tom’s Katie didn’t let up on hammering away at her point, regarding Bill and Brooke.

“He didn’t just fall, did he?” Katie pointed out. “You seduced him. Because every man has to be in love with you. Even my man. Even my husband.”

“You pushed us together. You were practically the matchmaker,” Brooke countered, truly believing that this wasn’t all her fault.

“I was sick, Brooke!” Katie reminded her sister. “And I needed help and you should have helped me. Instead, you went for it. You decided you needed Bill. You wanted him to be yours.”

Brooke suggested to Katie that this was all about revenge for her. A brilliant pivot.

Brooke knows there’s no justification for having a fling with Bill while Katie was sick. Lang has Brooke play incredulous that this would even be an issue all these years later!

It’s too bad for Katie that this will never over; however, it’s great news for B&B fans. This dynamic is Hallmark staple of the show, and it’s worth its weight in gold.

This wasn’t Katie and Brooke’s first showdown over the hurt feelings between them, and it’s not likely to be their last. No matter what kind of showstopper design Eric has dreamed up for Logan’s inaugural fashion line, Brooke and Katie showdown scenes will always be the ultimate showstopper!

Brava to Lang and Tom for these incredible performances ground in family, resentment, love, and hate.

The Bold and the Beautiful, weekdays, CBS