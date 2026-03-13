What To Know Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

One day after being released from custody, she seemed unbothered and posted a throwback bikini photo on Instagram.

This was the Bravo star’s second arrest in three months.

Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly appeared to be completely unbothered by her March 10 arrest, as she took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback vacation photo after being released from custody.

On March 12, Grace shared a photo of herself in a bikini, which she captioned, “Missing Tulum.” She did not publicly acknowledge her arrest, which took place two days prior.

Per TMZ, the Bravo star was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was released from custody just hours later. Grace Lilly’s initial bond amount was $10,575, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that she was released without paying the bond due to a promise that she’d appear in court to face the charges against her.

This is the second time in three months that legal issues have plagued Grace. In December 2025, she was arrested in Charleston after being pulled over for an illegal lane change. Police found “happy pills” in her vehicle, per Page Six.

According to the police report, obtained by Page Six, Grace’s purse contained a “small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top.” It contained “12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints.”

Similar to the most recent arrest, Grace posted a photo on her Instagram Story just hours after the December violation. The shot was also a bikini pic, which she captioned with her signature phrase, “~Wavy Baby~,” with no mention of the arrest.

Grace has been a cast member on Southern Hospitality since Season 1. However, during Season 3 and the current Season 4, she has appeared less frequently after leaving her job at Republic Garden and Lounge to pursue modeling and other career opportunities. Still, Grace is listed as a main cast member for Season 4, which is currently airing on Thursday nights on Bravo.

Southern Hospitality, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Bravo