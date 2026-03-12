Meg Ryan will be returning to The Oscars on Sunday, March 15. The actress will be taking part in an In Memoriam tribute to the late Rob Reiner, who was killed in December 2025.

She will be joined by her When Harry Met Sally costar Billy Crystal for the tribute (Reiner directed the actors in the beloved rom-com). Other stars from Reiner’s films will also be taking part in the tribute.

This will be Ryan and Crystal’s second year in a row attending the Oscars together. When they showed up to the event in 2025, Ryan had people talking due to an apparent medical condition. Scroll down to learn more.

What medical condition does Meg Ryan have?

Ryan has a hip issue, which causes her to limp. The limp was noticeable when Ryan attended the 2025 Oscars, where she presented the award for Best Picture alongside Crystal as they celebrated the 35-year anniversary of When Harry Met Sally.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ryan revealed that she had her limp written into the script of her 2023 movie What Happens Later because she was limping in real life at the time. Her character in the film limped due to a hip issue stemming from arthritis.

At the time of the NYT interview, Ryan was moving, which took a physical toll on her body. She described feeling a “painful twinge” due to the exertion, although she did not expand on her real-life health issues.

Has Meg Ryan had plastic surgery?

Despite years of speculation that Ryan had plastic surgery, she has never confirmed whether she actually had any work done on her face. In fact, she often shuts down questions about her looks, even telling The Sunday Times in December 2024 that people need to “move on” from the speculation.

“I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t,” Ryan told Glamour in November 2023, referring to reports about her “unrecognizable” face and more. “It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.”

