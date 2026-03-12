‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Stars Tease Shocking Season 3 Storyline

What To Know Season 3 of The Marlow Murder Club centers on Becks becoming a suspect in a manor house murder during a university reunion.

The crime-solving trio faces internal conflict as Becks is interrogated by her friends.

The new season will feature multiple high-profile murders in Marlow, with the club using their unconventional methods to solve the crimes.

The women of The Marlow Murder Club will take on their biggest mystery yet in the upcoming third season when one of the trio becomes a suspect themselves in an eerie manor house murder.

Speaking to the Radio Times ahead of the new season, which wrapped up filming in September 2025 and is expected to air on PBS later this year, stars Samantha Bond and Jo Martin revealed how Cara Horgan‘s Becks becomes a suspect in the latest murder investigation.

In the new case, a murder takes place at a university reunion, which Becks is attending. Because of her presence at the event, Becks is interrogated by her crime-solving friends, even though they never truly question her innocence.

“It also means, because she’s on the inside of the investigation and they’re on the outside, there’s a conflict of, what can they ask?” said Bond, who plays retired archaeologist Judith Potts on the hit cosy crime drama. “They do ask things in their roundabout way. And it’s not easy for Tanika (Natalie Dew), having the three women separated.”

Martin, who plays professional dog walker Suzie Harris, added, “never for one minute” do they “believe that [Becks’] guilty of anything when things start looking a little murky.”

“We hold fast, and it gives us that kind of impetus to work even harder to prove our friend’s innocence… hopefully,” she added. “But how we play out is that, ‘No, she could never.'”

Martin revealed there is a moment where Becks’ lanyard is taken from her, noting, “Our lanyard is our status, it’s used to get into places, and suddenly we’re told we can’t talk with her, which really is awful. But do we listen to them? I don’t know. And that’s a really interesting journey to go on.”

Despite having their friend’s back, Martin admitted there are moments when the characters ask, “Could she?” But they always come back around to, “No, no, no, no, it’s Becks, there’s no way. There is absolutely no way.”

“But it does test the friendship and if anything, makes us even stronger,” she concluded.

The Marlow Murder Club is based on Robert Thorogood’s series of novels set in the English town of Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and follows three residents who form a loose club to investigate murders in the area. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are currently available to stream on PBS, PBS Masterpiece, and on Prime Video.

PBS’ official description of Season 3 reads: “Now an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik’s crime-solving gang, retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog walker Suzie Harris, and vicar’s wife Becks Starling are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders.”

It continued, “From the sudden death of the town’s beloved mayor – the nicest man in Marlow – to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community.”

The Marlow Murder Club, Season 3, TBA, PBS