Why Did ‘The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs’ End?

What To Know The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs was abruptly canceled by Shudder after eight years and seven seasons.

Joe Bob Briggs attributed the cancellation to shifting priorities at AMC.

Despite the series ending, Briggs hinted at potential future projects to continue the show’s legacy.

After eight years, 60 episodes, and 27 specials, The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs closed up shop on its weekly series on Friday, March 6, when the popular Shudder streaming show was abruptly canceled with no warning to its fans.

Hosted by horror genre expert and film critic Joe Bob Briggs, the weekly series had just wrapped its seventh season when the announcement came, leaving the devoted fan community — affectionately known as the “Mutants” — stunned by the unexpected end of the cult-favorite program.

On an Instagram post, Briggs confirmed that the series and he took questions from fans. “Number uno, my health is fine. I’m spry as f**k,” said the horror host. “Numero two-o, tonight is the last regular episode of The Last Drive-In. Numero three-o, Shudder has commissioned four specials. Numero four-o, none of this was my decision. We ain’t done.”

“It’s very sad for the eight years I spent with all the people involved with ‘The Last Drive-In,’” Briggs told Variety. “But I have to say, I’ve been around TV for many, many years, and I’ve been canceled before. This was the most joyous cancellation I ever had, because as soon as people knew about it, the phones lit up, the e-mail inbox filled up. I couldn’t keep up with all the texts because everyone was saying, ‘I’m shocked. You have to take the show somewhere else.'”

As to why the show was cancelled, Briggs believed it was a matter of shifting priorities. “When they started Shudder, my old buddy that I have worked with for decades, Josh Sapan, was still running [parent company] AMC,” Briggs told the publication. “He’s retired since then. I had worked for him at The Movie Channel and Showtime. I think at some point the priorities of AMC changed, or what they wanted to do with Shudder changed. So that happened, and you never are in control of what happens at a TV or a streaming network.”

Yet despite the “finale,” Briggs is returning for four new special episodes in 2026, starting with Joe Bob’s Wicked Witchy Wingding on April 24, 2026, to coincide with Halfway to Halloween. There will also be Christmas specials and a special summer edition that Briggs teases will feature “a title I’ve been trying to get on the air for 30 years.”

When asked by Variety about the cancellation, a rep from Shudder replied: “Joe Bob Briggs has been a Shudder staple since 2018, when his original 13-movie marathon ‘broke the internet.’ Since then, he and Darcy the Mail Girl have continued to delight Shudder fans with double features and seasonal specials tailored to horror buffs and cinephiles alike, always offering plenty of surprises.”

However, there might be more in store for The Last Drive-in.

“When the word got out about the cancellation, other people called,” Briggs told Variety. “So we may do it in a different way, of somehow preserving The Last Drive-In without using the name Last Drive-In.”

Briggs built a name for himself over the last four decades, first as a journalist under his real name, John Irving Bloom, then as a true-crime author, and later as a film critic after creating the country-boy persona “Joe Bob Briggs” to review exploitation films, cult movies, and other genre fare.

He later hosted Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater on The Movie Channel and MonsterVision on TNT, carrying on the tradition of classic horror hosts like Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and Svengoolie.

The Last Drive-In continued that legacy, presenting double features of B-movies, horror, and cult classics while Briggs delivered his signature “Drive-In Academy” rants and trivia alongside Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince), who added her own commentary.

“I can’t thank Shudder enough,” Briggs told Variety. “They propelled me into the forefront of the horror world. Everywhere I go, I’m asked to speak, whether that’s a convention or a show or somebody else’s show or whatever. We had at our live jamboree, and we had Roger Corman and John Carpenter back-to-back for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. I can’t thank Shudder enough for the time there, because the fan base I was able to develop is incredible, it was amazing.”