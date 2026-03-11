Netflix is getting into the sports comedy game next, with Will Ferrell leading the charge.

The Hawk will star the SNL legend as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a GOAT of golf who wants to reclaim his glory once again by going back on the PGA Tour.

Netflix has revealed the first look at the series, along with other key details, so here’s what we know about The Hawk so far.

When does The Hawk premiere?

All 10 episodes of the series will premiere in the summer of 2026. An exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Who stars in The Hawk?

Joining Ferrell on the cast list are Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson (whose brother Owen Wilson has his own golf comedy on Apple TV in Stick, by the way), Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, and David Hornsby.

What is The Hawk about?

The logline for the series tells us, “Lonnie Hawkins, 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

Is there a teaser for The Hawk?

Yes. Check it out below!

The Hawk, Summer 2026, Netflix