WWE Breakout Oba Femi on Wanting Brock Lesnar Showdown & Ascension

What To Know Oba Femi expressed his ambition to face Brock Lesnar in the ring.

He discussed his rapid ascent, attributing his success to hard work, discipline, and learning from established superstars.

Femi emphasized his determination to reach the top of WWE.

It didn’t take long for Oba Femi to make a big splash after transitioning from WWE’s developmental NXT brand to the bright lights of Raw and SmackDown. The imposing Nigerian heavyweight let his presence known right out of the gate by eliminating Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, and Matt Cardona in January’s Royal Rumble. He followed up the solid performance with a series of dominant victories over unsuspecting victims like Kit Wilson, The Miz, and Johnny Gargano.

Femi already made a lasting impression in a strong outing in December against Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the same card as John Cena’s in-ring curtain call. There is a reason this powerhouse went on to vacate the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil rather than it be taken from him. Now in the middle of WrestleMania season, it’s clear WWE has intentions to shine the spotlight on him. His next big test comes during the March 9 episode of Raw where he battles Rusev the “Bulgarian Brute.”

Here Femi opens up about his meteoric rise and why a money match against Brock Lesnar needs to happen.

What has it been like being on the main roster compared to NXT?

Oba Femi: There is a lot more traveling on the main roster. A way bigger audience and platform. I’m glad that everything I was able to do over at NXT happened. I was able to translate to the main roster effortlessly, seamlessly. The crowd has been behind me. They know my schtick. They know what I do. The ruler is here to stay on the main roster.

Is there anyone who has helped ease you into the locker room and life on the road?

Nobody in particular on the road. I always have my mentors I go to like my Ivar’s and my Coach [Matt] Bloom’s, so they have always been there for me. Nobody on the road though.

You had a prominent spot at the Rumble. How do you deal with the pressure of being billed by WWE as this unstoppable monster?

It’s nothing I haven’t done before. I did that my whole NXT run. I’m doing that now. I’m good at dealing with pressure. That’s why I’m here. At least that’s why I think that’s why I’m here. Nothing changes. The same thing that brought me to the dance is the same thing I’m doing here.

There are a lot of comparisons between you and Brock Lesnar. What do you make of that?

What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they’ve both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It’s going to happen one day soon. What a run he has had the UFC champion, multiple time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing “The Ruler.”

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, Netflix

WWE NXT, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, USA Network