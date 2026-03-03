WWE’s Xavier Woods Explains His Love of Classic Comedy ‘The Golden Girls’

Xavier Woods is known as a WWE superstar, video game influencer, pop culture expert, and anime aficionado. He is also a massive fan of The Golden Girls. Yes, the beloved comedy centered on older women living their best lives as roommates in Miami. Over the years the New Day member has even given nods to Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) in various ways. The UpUpDownDown show host has worn themed tights, rocked a Shady Pines shirt, and referenced the show in the past on television.

Woods even gave fans a look at his extensive memorabilia collection on social media and through the “WWE Hometown” feature on YouTube. Perhaps, Lisa Whelchel needs to feature him on Collector’s Call? White once appeared as a guest host on Raw back in 2014, but unfortunately the enthusiast didn’t get to interact with the national treasure. During a WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, we couldn’t help but talk to Woods about his unwavering love for the series.

You’ve been in the WWE for more than 15 years. How do you look at your pro wrestling career now?

Xavier Woods: I’m 22 years in wrestling, and that is shocking to me. I’ve very much enjoyed myself. I think I’ve had the chance to show what I can do in a lot of situations and with different opportunities. It has given me the chance to go and perform in places like Japan, Australia, the U.K., and South America, and other places I may have never got to have been in my life. We were able to build what we were able to build with the New Day and inspire a generation to be themselves. We have shown wrestling doesn’t have to be seen in one specific way. It can be fun at the end of the day. That’s what we are here to do at the end of the day, have a good time. It feels great.

You are a loud and proud fan of The Golden Girls. How did that start?

My mom. My mom, and then when I watched it I realized this is the best written show of all-time. I would run from school. I was about a mile from my middle school and would run home with my trombone on between my back and my bookbag so I could get home to watch the hour block of The Golden Girls. I never stopped watching it. Then as I got older, I started to understand more about the show and the characters and more about the actresses. I got to meet one of the producers of the show a few years ago. I went to her house. She made me breakfast while she told me stories about being on set. I don’t know, man, it’s just a great show.

Have you gotten any of the other wrestlers in on it?

They like it, but nobody likes it as much as me.

I really enjoyed seeing your Shady Pines shirt on your socials heading into Royal Rumble.

Thanks, you have to have the low-key vibes in there.

What are your top episodes when you think of The Golden Girls?

I really liked the one where Blanche is getting married. I think it’s the first one. I really liked the one where Blanche’s friend comes to stay with them and ends up having a crush on Rose. They talk about things. They hit on a lot of topics we’re still talking about today, which is really interesting. Stuff has gotten better as far as tackling these things, but The Golden Girls was at the forefront of these very hot-bottom, political issues that really push forward. They pushed hey, love everybody. Be good to your people no matter what, talk to them, listen to them. That is something we can all take from the show.

