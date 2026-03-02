How Did ‘One Piece’ Season 1 End? Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 2

Netflix’s hit series One Piece sets sail again on March 10, with Season 2 bringing fans back aboard for the next chapter in Monkey D. Luffy’s high-seas adventure. As Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates chart a course for the treacherous Grand Line, they face an escalating tide of danger, including the secretive assassin organization known as Baroque Works.

Still, it has been some time since audiences last journeyed through the live-action adaptation of Japan’s best-selling manga by Eiichiro Oda. Before the crew dives headfirst into deeper waters, a quick refresher on where we left off may be just what fans need.

Here is a quick look at everything one might need to remember before sailing headfirst into Season 2 of One Piece.

What is the One Piece?

Gold Roger (Michael Dorman) was a legendary pirate king who was the only sea scoundrel known to conquer the Grand Line and reach the final island, Laugh Tale. Before his public execution, he revealed that he had hidden a treasure known as the One Piece, which sparked the “Great Pirate Era” as searats and sailors across the world set out to find it. The exact nature of One Piece is a bit of a secret, but it is said that whoever finds it will be the “King of the Pirates.”

Who is Monkey D. Luffy?

Monkey D. Luffy is the fearless captain of the Going Merry and the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. Before embracing piracy, he accidentally ate a Devil Fruit (a.k.a. Gum-Gum Fruit) that gave his body the properties of rubber, allowing him to stretch. Inspired by his mentor, the pirate Red-Haired Shanks (Peter Gadiot), who gave Luffy his iconic straw hat, the enthusiastic boy pirate wants nothing more than to guide his friends into adventure and find the One Piece, so he can claim his title as King of the Pirates.

Who are the Straw Hat Pirates?

Captain Monkey D. Luffy He can stretch, snap, and absorb blunt force, making him unpredictable in combat.

Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) Swordsman extraordinaire and master of the Three-Sword Style, he is the best fighter of the Straw Hats.

(Mackenyu) Nami (Emily Rudd) A former thief turned ship’s navigator and cartographer who can interpret weather patterns and sea routes.

(Emily Rudd) Usopp (Jacob Romero) Sniper and storyteller, Usopp is deadly with a slingshot and has a deft hand when it comes to gadgets; he tends to exaggerate from time to time.

(Jacob Romero) Sanji (Taz Skylar) The ship’s four-star chef, who also happens to be one heck of a fighter. His ability in the kitchen matches his martial arts skills.

(Taz Skylar)

What is the Grand Line?

The Grand Line is the most dangerous and unpredictable stretch of ocean in the world. It is the sea where the greatest pirates sail and where Gold Roger found and hid the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. It cannot be navigated with standard maps or compasses, forcing sailors to rely on specialized tools and seasoned navigators, all while facing relentless storms, rival pirate crews, enemy Marines, and monstrous sea creatures that make survival a daily battle.

How did Season 1 of One Piece end?

Luffy discovers that Nami had been working for the Arlong Pirates only to save Coco Village, even if it meant betraying the Straw Hats. But her apparent betrayal does not shake his faith in her, and the crew sails to Arlong Park to stand by her side.

There, Nami learns the devastating truth: Her plan to buy back her village with 100 million berries was always a lie, and Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) never intended to honor their deal. With that betrayal exposed, she finally asks for Luffy’s help.

Together, the Straw Hats defeat Arlong and his crew, freeing Coco Village. In the aftermath, Nami officially joins the crew, no longer bound by fear but by choice.

Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) — the head of the Marines and Luffy’s estranged grandfather — catches up with the Straw Hats and seems on the verge of arresting the gang. Instead, he sets them free, as it was all part of a test. “You’re on your own now,” he tells Luffy, finally giving his grandson his reluctant blessing.

With a new and impressive bounty on Luffy’s head, he begins to make a name for himself as a pirate. His foes, the pirates Buggy (Jeff Ward) and Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino), team up in an effort to defeat the Straw Hats, while his former mentor Shanks (Gadiot) discovers that his pupil has made a name for himself. “Luffy! He really did it.”

The season ends with the Straw Hats heading to the Grand Line, while the final scene focuses on a mysterious figure with white hair and two cigars, who sets Luffy’s wanted poster on fire. (For fans of the manga and anime, this is a reveal that antagonist Captain Smoker, played by Callum Kerr, is on the way).

One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Season 2, March 10, Netflix