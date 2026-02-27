What To Know The latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive features the emotional moment Christian Horner tells Geri Halliwell that he has been fired from Red Bull.

Horner was dismissed during the 2025 season following a decline in team performance and a sexting scandal.

The episode highlights the couple’s reaction to the news, with Horner expressing his shock and Halliwell becoming teary.

Season 8 of the Formula 1 docuseries Drive to Survive dropped on Netflix today, Friday, February 27, and it features the moment Christian Horner told his wife, Geri Halliwell, that he had been fired by Red Bull.

Horner served as team principal and CEO of Red Bull from 2005 to 2015, during which he won six World Constructors’ Championship titles. He was axed partway through the 2025 season following a downturn in the team’s performance and a sexting scandal, in which a female employee accused him of sexual harassment.

An internal investigation twice cleared Horner of any wrongdoing. He also received an £80 million settlement as part of his departure from Red Bull to cover the remainder of his contract.

In the new season of Drive to Survive, viewers see Horner reveal the news to a teary Halliwell. “Hey, darling,” Horner says as he comes into the kitchen to give his wife a kiss on the forehead. “All done and dusted.”

The couple then sits at the table to decompress. An emotional Halliwell leans over and gives Horner a hug and a kiss on the cheek. “Anyway,” Horner says. “Onwards and upwards.”

Later in the conversation, the former Spice Girl asks her husband how he feels about the situation.

“How do I feel? I never imagined to be in this position,” he answers. “Of course, your immediate reaction when you get delivered a s*** sandwich like that is, like, f*** them. I’ve had something taken away from me that wasn’t my choice, that was very precious to me.”

He goes on to say how Halliwell predicted this outcome, noting, “But you thought it was going to happen. We came back from that Austria race, and I remember you sat on the bed one night and went, ‘Something really bad’s gonna happen.'”

Horner and Halliwell were married on May 15, 2015, and went on to welcome a son, Montague George Hector Horner (9), in January 2017. Horner is also stepfather to Halliwell’s daughter, Bluebell Madonna Halliwell (19), from her previous relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 8, Streaming now, Netflix