Dis-Harmony on ‘Severance,’ ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Raising Kanan’ Return, Plankton in the Spotlight

The buzzy and trippier-by-the-week sci-fi drama has kept one of its most enigmatic characters, Patricia Arquette’s former Lumon floor manager Harmony Kobel, in the shadows for several weeks. The woman who once posed as Mark Scott’s (Adam Scott) phony neighbor returns to her bleak roots in a haunting episode that sheds light on her connection with the mythology of Lumon founder Kier Eagan. While seeking an important link to her past in the presence of her forbidding sister (the great Jane Alexander), Harmony’s backstory raises as many questions as it answers, which is pretty much Severance’s modus operandi.

Season Premiere

The influential docuseries that created a cottage industry of immersive behind-the-scenes sports exposés returns for a seventh season, with cameras given access to the action on and off the track during the race for 2024’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The 10-episode season profiles drivers and teams as allegiances shift and rivals jockey for position. In the seventh episode, “In the Heat of the Night,” five top racers film their perspectives of the Singapore Grand Prix in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Season Premiere 8/7c

The Power spinoff’s fourth season opens with its title character Kanan Thomas (MeKai Curtis) emerging from the shadow of his drug queenpin mother Raquel (Patina Miller). But there’s a hitch: Their nemesis Unique Mathis (Joey Bada$$) is still alive, and in the season premiere, we witness the recovery of South Jamaica’s biggest drug dealer from multiple angles as he plots revenge that will eventually lead to a bloody confrontation.

Movie Premiere

The villain of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, Sheldon J. Plankton (voiced by Mr. Lawrence), takes center stage in his own movie, reminding us, “Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve always dreamed of taking over the world.” But he creates an even bigger monster when he annoys his computer wife Karen (Jill Talley) one time too many, and she pledges to show him how it’s done as she embarks on a mission to achieve world domination. Does SpongeBob have what it takes to save Bikini Bottom, and therefore the world?

A suspicious death of a Yellowjackets survivor in the 2020s sets “citizen detective” Misty (Christina Ricci) on a search for clues, but she soon has competition. Back in the woods in the 1990s, a persecuted Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) can only wonder “what they’re planning to do with me,” and the stranded girls of the soccer team are divided on how far to punish him. Maybe a trip to that hallucinatory cave will provide guidance. (The episode airs Sunday on Showtime’s linear channel.)

