It was a rocking good time at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater last night as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted new members into its ranks.

This year’s inductees included rock supergroup Bad Company, ’60s rock-n-roller Chubby Checker, ’80s pop star Cyndi Lauper, singer Joe Cocker, hip-hop duo Outkast, grunge group Soundgarden, and rock duo The White Stripes, all of whom were honored for their performing.

In other categories, hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon earned induction through their musical influence, and bassist Carole Kaye, session pianist Nicky Hopkins, and Philly Sound producer Thom Bell were selected for their musical excellence.

Meanwhile, producer and label president Lenny Waronker earned the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors “artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music.”

Many honorees and other big names from the music industry hit the red carpet last night, and several TV stars joined in on the fun. See highlights from the red carpet below.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Now Streaming, Disney+