Music & TV Stars Collide at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Red carpet arrivals at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was a rocking good time at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater last night as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted new members into its ranks.

This year’s inductees included rock supergroup Bad Company, ’60s rock-n-roller Chubby Checker, ’80s pop star Cyndi Lauper, singer Joe Cocker, hip-hop duo Outkast, grunge group Soundgarden, and rock duo The White Stripes, all of whom were honored for their performing.

In other categories, hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon earned induction through their musical influence, and bassist Carole Kaye, session pianist Nicky Hopkins, and Philly Sound producer Thom Bell were selected for their musical excellence.

Meanwhile, producer and label president Lenny Waronker earned the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors “artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music.”

Many honorees and other big names from the music industry hit the red carpet last night, and several TV stars joined in on the fun. See highlights from the red carpet below.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Now Streaming, Disney+

André 3000 and Big Boi at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast

Jack White at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jack White of The White Stripes

Cyndi Lauper and Brandi Carlile at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper & Brandi Carlile

Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden

Sandra Denton, DJ Spinderella, and Cheryl James at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Denton, DJ Spinderella, and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa

Maria Angelica Kirke and Simon Kirke at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maria Angelica Kirke & Simon Kirke of Bad Company

Chappell Roan at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chappell Roan

Janelle Monáe at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Questlove at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Questlove

Teddy Swims at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teddy Swims

Donald Glover at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Donald Glover

Storm Reid at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony key art

Disney+

Special

TV14

Special

Music

Latest Headlines

More Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ›

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

André Benjamin

Bad Company

Big Boi

Brandi Carlile

Chappell Roan

Cyndi Lauper

Donald Glover

Elaine Hendrix

Jack White

Janelle Monáe

Lisa Ann Walter

Outkast

Questlove

Salt-N-Pepa

Simon Kirke

Soundgarden

Storm Reid

Teddy Swims

The White Stripes




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dan Rather and Connie Chung of 'CBS Evening News,' John Dickerson of 'CBS Evening News,' Peter Jennings of 'ABC World News Tonight'
1
11 Network Evening News Moments That Changed TV History
Bill Maher, Bill O'Reilly
2
Bill Maher Sends Blunt Message to Bill O’Reilly’s Face in Popularity Sparring Match
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
3
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Feelings About David Harbour After Bullying Report
'Holiday Affair, 'Christmas in Connecticut,' 'The Bishop's Wife'
4
20 Christmas Films to Look Out For on TCM This December
Marissa Bode
5
Marissa Bode’s ‘Power-Hungry Dictator’ Comment Cut From ‘Wicked’ NBC Special