‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gets Turned Into Cake After Airbrush Fiasco — Fans React

Getting ready to serve…. cake. Celebrity Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings was turned into cake ahead of the season premiere. The food iteration happened only a few days after Jeopardy! fans noticed Jennings was airbrushed on the poster for the celebrity version.

“YAAASSSSS, we love Cake Jennings 🤩🎂 #CelebrityJeopardy! returns March 13 on ABC, stream on @hulu,” the Celebrity Jeopardy! Instagram page shared on February 24.

In the video, a voiceover said, “Celebrating the premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy! with this cake of Ken Jennings. Look at how cute he is.” The photo from the poster was turned into a cake with Jennings’ blonde hair wild and his lips painted red. “Let’s just say we ate and are about to leave no crumbs.”

The poster wasn’t printed on the cake. Someone used different colored icing to try to draw the Jeopardy! host. “Jeopardy!” was written out in white icing, but the words “Celebrity” and “All-Stars” were spelled out in edible letters.

Fans reacted to the recreation in the comments. “I WANT CAKEN JENNINGS nomnomnom lol,” one said.

“I want a Ken Jennings birthday cake so d**n bad now!! 😂,” another wrote.

“😂😂😂😂 OMG!!,” a third added.

“D**n. Ken got cake,” a fan joked.

“So funny,” said another.

Some fans compared it to the poster that they called “airbrushed.” “The retouched photo is even smoother than the icing on the cake lmfao,” one said.

“He looks so airbrushed in the poster 😭😭,” another commented.

Fans noticed the smooth-faced, airbrushed Jennings in the poster after the Season 4 cast was announced. In a Reddit post, a user shared the image and wrote, “Look how they massacred my boy.”

“I was like… his normal face actually looks fairly wrinkle-free and rested,” one fan said. “Why did they do this? I mean, I know normally all press photos get touched up, but this looks like he’s a robot.”

“He is Kenough as he is,” another wrote.

“I know his name is Ken, but did we really have to [make] him look like a Barbie doll?” one asked.

However, some fans thought it was intentional because it was a dig at Hollywood. “I wonder if this is intentional because it’s Celebrity Jeopardy!,” a user said.

Fans will be able to see the real version of Ken Jennings on Celebrity Jeopardy!, starting March 13 on ABC. From there, episodes will air on Fridays at 8/7c.

What do you think of both the poster and the cake? Let us know in the comments.