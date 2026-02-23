‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter That’ She Lost $30,000 After Receiving Another Prize

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Nikki Sally playing Half Off on February 20, 2026
The Price Is Right/ YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

All she needs is a hug! A The Price Is Right contestant received an even better gift after losing out on taking home $30,000.

Nikki Sally, from North Carolina, won the fifth item up for bid on Friday, February 20. She got the exact price of a nine-foot shuffleboard table with LED rails, a bowling set game, and accessories, for $900. This gave her an extra $500.

Sally then made her way to the stage to play Half Off for $30,000. The way the game works is that there are 16 boxes displayed on stage. One of them had $30,000 in it. The rest are empty.

She can eliminate half of them by correctly guessing which item has the half-off prices. The first two items were an xylophone, priced at $34, or a beer stein, priced at $30.  She first went with the xylophone, but then listened to the audience and said the stein. Sally was wrong, since the xylophone was $68.

“The xylophone. You were right,” host Drew Carey said.

“I’ve got to trust myself,” the game show contestant replied.

The next two items were a $50 Cuisinart ice cream machine and a $19 granite mortar and pestle. “I don’t trust you guys anymore,” Sally told the audience. She chose the ice cream maker, but she was wrong. The mortar and pestle was $38.

The last two items were a $40 lunch bag and $33 stainless steel ice cube trays. Sally picked the ice cube trays to be half off. They were $66, so she was finally right and got to eliminate half of the boxes.

One, two, three, four, eight, 10, 12, and 16 were left. She had to choose one of them.

“If I miss it, can I hug James anyway?” Sally asked about model James O’Halloran.

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Jumps Up & Down After Winning $17,000 Trip to Mexico
Related

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Jumps Up & Down After Winning $17,000 Trip to Mexico

“Yes,” Carey told her.

“Ok. Then, it doesn’t matter,” the contestant said, which made Carey laugh.

She picked three, but as model Rachel Reynolds grabbed the box, she asked if she could change it to 10. “Nope. Too late now,” Drew Carey said.

Sally lifted up the box, which was empty. The money was under box eight. “Don’t show me number 10,” she said.

As the outro music began, Sally said, “Wait! I get my hug.”

She walked over to O’Halloran, who gave her a big hug. The model talked to her as the host said, “She got a shuffleboard table and a hug from James himself.”

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right

James William O'Halloran




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gaia Wise as Charlotte Beauvoir, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon - 'All Creatures and Great and Small'
1
‘All Creatures’ Finale’s Surprise Death & Romance — What’s Next?
Nancy Guthrie
2
Ex-FBI Agent Thinks Nancy Guthrie Abductor Had ‘Personal Grievance’ Against Her
University of Arizona Pi Beta Phi sorority members, 'Today,' NBC, February 23, 2026; Savannah Guthrie on the January 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
3
Savannah Guthrie’s Sorority Sisters Support Her Amid Nancy Guthrie Case
Anderson Cooper
4
’60 Minutes’ Finally Airs Explosive Anderson Cooper Report Debunking Major Trump Claim
Marisa Abela and Myha'la 'Industry' Season 4 interview
5
Why ‘Industry’ Stars Want to Explore a Harper & Yasmin Romance