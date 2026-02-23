‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter That’ She Lost $30,000 After Receiving Another Prize

All she needs is a hug! A The Price Is Right contestant received an even better gift after losing out on taking home $30,000.

Nikki Sally, from North Carolina, won the fifth item up for bid on Friday, February 20. She got the exact price of a nine-foot shuffleboard table with LED rails, a bowling set game, and accessories, for $900. This gave her an extra $500.

Sally then made her way to the stage to play Half Off for $30,000. The way the game works is that there are 16 boxes displayed on stage. One of them had $30,000 in it. The rest are empty.

She can eliminate half of them by correctly guessing which item has the half-off prices. The first two items were an xylophone, priced at $34, or a beer stein, priced at $30. She first went with the xylophone, but then listened to the audience and said the stein. Sally was wrong, since the xylophone was $68.

“The xylophone. You were right,” host Drew Carey said.

“I’ve got to trust myself,” the game show contestant replied.

The next two items were a $50 Cuisinart ice cream machine and a $19 granite mortar and pestle. “I don’t trust you guys anymore,” Sally told the audience. She chose the ice cream maker, but she was wrong. The mortar and pestle was $38.

The last two items were a $40 lunch bag and $33 stainless steel ice cube trays. Sally picked the ice cube trays to be half off. They were $66, so she was finally right and got to eliminate half of the boxes.

One, two, three, four, eight, 10, 12, and 16 were left. She had to choose one of them.

“If I miss it, can I hug James anyway?” Sally asked about model James O’Halloran.

“Yes,” Carey told her.

“Ok. Then, it doesn’t matter,” the contestant said, which made Carey laugh.

She picked three, but as model Rachel Reynolds grabbed the box, she asked if she could change it to 10. “Nope. Too late now,” Drew Carey said.

Sally lifted up the box, which was empty. The money was under box eight. “Don’t show me number 10,” she said.

As the outro music began, Sally said, “Wait! I get my hug.”

She walked over to O’Halloran, who gave her a big hug. The model talked to her as the host said, “She got a shuffleboard table and a hug from James himself.”