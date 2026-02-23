Bachelor Nation Stars Take Fans Behind the Scenes of HGTV’s ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’

What To Know The cast of Bachelor Mansion Takeover teased what fans can expect from the new HGTV competition series.

The show will feature 12 former Bachelor Nation contestants renovating iconic and never-before-seen areas of the Bachelor Mansion in a competition for $100,000.

Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron will judge the contestants alongside a panel of guest judges, comprised of both Bachelor Nation and HGTV stars.

Before Bachelor Nation makes its HGTV debut, some of its biggest stars are teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

One week before the show’s premiere, HGTV shared a Bachelor Mansion Takeover behind-the-scenes sneak peek via Instagram on Sunday, February 22. While chatting at the ABC dating franchise’s iconic house, Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron argued over which of them will be the tougher main judge to please.

“I think we’re both tough judges,” Adams, who led Season 16 of The Bachelorette, stated. Cameron, who was the runner-up on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, jokingly retorted, “I think Tayshia’s gonna be the toughest. I saw her rider. She’s tough to please.” Adams reacted by giving Cameron a playful slap and stating, “Oh, my God! You can’t say that on TV!”

In the sneak peek, several of the show’s guest judges shared their excitement for the series. “Coming back and getting to be a part of this is, like, very exciting for me,” stated The Bachelorette Season 12 star JoJo Fletcher. Actress Rachel Bilson, meanwhile, joked that she’s “​​never been starstruck by a dwelling” until she stepped foot in the Bachelor Mansion.

“[I’m] more excited than I’ve ever been, anywhere,” The O.C. alum added.

Sean Lowe, who starred on Season 17 of The Bachelor, said it was “surreal” to be back at the mansion, and teased that he will be a tough critic. “As a [guest] judge, I’m real big on aesthetic,” he stated. “I want to see who has that eye [for design].”

HGTV’s Nate Berkus agreed, but also stated that “really great interior design is not about what’s expensive or the fanciest option. It’s about what tells a story.” HGTV’s Christina Haack, who will also serve as a guest judge, added, “I cannot wait to see the spaces that I get to judge.”

For guest judge Hannah Brown, Bachelor Mansion Takeover will mark her first time back at the residence since she starred on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. “It was so fun to be back and to see what these contestants have done in these rooms,” she shared. “Y’all are going to be shocked. It looks so good. I don’t know, we’ve got some tough competition.”

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, Bachelor Mansion Takeover will see 12 former contestants from The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, and The Golden Bachelor transform memorable and never-before-seen areas of the iconic reality TV home in a series of renovation challenges.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” the show’s official description reads. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.

The lineup of Bachelor Nation competitors includes Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth, and Joan Vassos.

While fans will watch the renovation play out on Bachelor Mansion Takeover, they will also see the results featured on Taylor Frankie Paul‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on Sunday, March 22.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Series Premiere, Monday, March 2, 8/7c, HGTV