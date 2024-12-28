New Fox Toons, ‘Home Town’ on HGTV, BritBox Provides ‘Protection’

Except for an overflowing bowlful of college football bowl games, this is one of those rare quiet weekends in TV land, where reruns prevail as the industry gears up for a gusher as soon as the ball drops, signaling 2025. Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup bucks the trend with new episodes, including the season finale of Universal Basic Guys. HGTV’s Home Town kicks off its eighth season. BritBox offers Protection in a thriller starring Siobhan Finneran of Happy Valley as a witness protection officer.

Fox

The Simpsons

8/7c

SUNDAY: You’ve heard of “bottle episodes,” those self-contained episodes designed to use as few characters and set changes as possible. The Simpsons takes the phrase more literally, in a “Bottle Episode” where Marge teams up with Smithers as unlikely Robin Hoods when they embark on a wine-forging adventure. Wine critic Robert Parker guests as himself. Followed by the Season 1 finale of Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c), and a new episode of Bob’s Burgers (9/8c), where Tina doles out advice as the school newspaper’s new columnist.

Home Town

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Ben and Erin Napier return for an eighth season of bringing aid to Mississippi homeowners—or in the opener, prospective home owners whose plans have fallen through several times. Their wish list includes space for a specialty garden to support their new food business, and time is of the essence.

Protection

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Siobhan Finneran, who first caught many viewers’ attention as Downton Abbey’s dour lady’s maid O’Brien and continued to impress in British series including Happy Valley, stars in the lead role of a six-episode British crime drama (available for binge-watching) as witness protection officer Liz Nyles. Her latest assignment involves keeping safe a key witness who plans to testify against a powerful crime boss. When the safe house is attacked, Liz learns that not only was the witness shot, but so was her secret lover and colleague, DS Paul Brandice (Barry Ward), who wasn’t even attached to the case. So why was he there?

©Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Frozen

Let it go and let it snow in the blockbuster 2013 animated hit, starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as royal sisters Elsa and Anna. The 2019 Frozen 2 sequel follows at 9/8c, a perfect combo with some hot chocolate.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: