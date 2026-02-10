What To Know Savannah Chrisley will guest-host The View starting February 16, despite recalling past public criticism of her family by the show’s panelists.

Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud but were pardoned by President Trump in 2025, a decision that was harshly criticized by several View hosts.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to Savannah’s upcoming appearance, with some supporting her courage and others criticizing both her and The View for the decision.

Savannah Chrisley will be a guest-host on The View next week, beginning February 16, and she hasn’t forgotten “the public bashing” her family received from the panelists she’ll soon be sitting next to. The reality star has issued a warning to Whoopi Goldberg and other cohosts before she joins them on the show.

Taking to X last week, the reality teased her upcoming appearance on the long-running ABC daytime talk show, writing, “I’ll be co-hosting @TheView the week of Feb 16th! I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom.”

However, she warned that she still remembers what The View hosts said about her and her family in the past. “I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division,” she continued. “But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia.”

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons in May 2025.

At the time, several of The View panelists slammed the pardons, including Joy Behar, who said on the show, “According to this administration, ‘If you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good. We’re going to give you a pardon.'”

She continued, “Somebody like this guy, Chrisley — whatever his name is — I never saw the show. I’ve only seen clips where he’s running around being rich. He gets let off the hook, but anybody that we might know who needs help doesn’t get the help from this administration.”

Ana Navarro agreed, adding, “I think one of the things Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen because this is not normal. This is not honest. This is not ethical. Basically, there’s a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House.”

Savannah addressed these comments when she first announced her guest host gig back in December. Speaking on her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum said, “I mean… these anchors — or personalities — have bashed my family, have bashed me. These are the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons.'”

Despite this, Savannah said she was looking forward to joining The View for the week. “I’m going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there’s four or five women who all believe one way, and I believe differently,” she shared. “I’m excited for it because I know God’s hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience.”

Fans have shared mixed reactions to The View inviting Savannah on as a guest host.

Some expressed excitement but warned Savannah she would be in for an uphill battle, including one X user who wrote, “Good luck with that. They are going to be hostile towards you and accuse you of things that aren’t true.”

“They are lucky to have you. I’m sure they need a ratings boost,” said another.

“Devil’s playground. Good luck with that, sincerely and much respect Savannah,” another added.

Another wrote, “Going right into the lions den. We will keep you covered in prayer!”

“You go girl and you might make me turn it on to see you standup for what is right!” one fan said.

Others were disappointed to see Savannah agreeing to go on the show, including one X commenter, who wrote, “You already compromised by going. Sad after he pardoned you.”

“That’s nothing to brag about, it’s an embarrassment. Do better,” said another.

“I think it’s unnecessary to sit at a table with people who clearly don’t want you. You have nothing to prove. You do not have to explain yourself to anyone,” another added.

Meanwhile, some were against The View platforming Savannah and her family. One Reddit user wrote, “I hate seeing criminals getting rewarded.”

“I hope a dip in viewership lets them know entitled grifters shouldn’t be on the show,” said another.

“She sold her soul to get her crooked parents out of jail. Their show used to be fun, but I don’t like ‘Christians’ who beat people out of money!” another added.

Will you be watching Savannah on The View? Let us know your thoughts below.