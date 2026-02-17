Jesse Jackson Dies: Civil Rights Activist & Former Presidential Candidate Was 84

What To Know Reverend Jesse Jackson, renowned civil rights activist, politician, and minister, died peacefully at age 84.

Jackson rose to prominence as a protege of Martin Luther King Jr., founded Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition, and ran for U.S. president in the 1980s.

He is remembered by his family and the global community for his tireless leadership, dedication to uplifting the oppressed, and lifelong commitment to advancing human rights.

Reverend Jesse Jackson, the highly respected civil rights activist, politician, and ordained Baptist minister, has died. He was 84.

A statement shared by Jackson’s family said he “died peacefully on Tuesday morning (February 17), surrounded by his family.” An official cause of death has not yet been provided. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in November 2017.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity,” the statement read. “A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history.”

Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose to prominence as a protege of Martin Luther King Jr. Through his tireless work, Jackson earned a position in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). He was also present at King’s 1968 assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jackson would go on to become an ordained minister and launch two social justice organizations. He founded Operation PUSH in 1971 and the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984, eventually merging the two in 1996.

He also launched a presidential campaign against Ronald Reagan in 1984, placing third in the Democratic Party’s nomination race. He tried again in 1988, placing second. In 1990, he was elected to the Senate for the District of Columbia and served one term as shadow delegate.

In addition to his activism, Jackson also hosted Both Sides with Jesse Jackson on CNN from 1992 to 2000. He also appeared as himself in a 1989 episode of NBC’s A Different World. Actors who have portrayed Jackson on screen include Eddie Murphy on Saturday Night Live , Finesse Mitchell on Hulu’s History Of The World Part II, and Nigel Gibbs in Netflix’s Monster.

“Reverend Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children – Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Burns Jackson; father, Noah Louis Robinson; and stepfather, Charles Henry Jackson,” the family’s statement continued.

The statement concluded, “Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honour his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”