'Ryan Seacrest Dances With His 'Wheel of Fortune' Stunt Double

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dancing with his stunt double on February 4, 2026
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram
He doesn’t do his own tricks! Ryan Seacrest introduced his Wheel of Fortune stunt double on the show to do the worm for him. But he later grabbed the man’s hand and danced with him in a hold.

On February 4, contestant Heather Elam, from Mt. Auburn, Illinois, shared that she loves to dance. Ryan Seacrest said that his best move was the worm. This led to the contestants wanting to see him do the worm. Although he never did it on air, he did dance at the end of the game show with his stunt double.

“Earlier, Heather, the contestant was asking me what my favorite dance is,” he told Vanna White in a video posted to Instagram on February 5.

“And you said the worm,” White replied.

“I mean, I did that back in high school with my buddies. We would drop down and do the worm,” Seacrest said. “So, actually, my stunt double is here. Corie, come on out.”

Corie had a full-face beard and a bit longer hair than Seacrest. He was also a bit more buff, but their faces did look a bit alike.

Seacrest coached Corie, who got down on the ground to do the worm. “Remember, kick the legs, and then the chest, and do…” the host said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Corie got down on the ground and did the worm flawlessly. “There it is!” Seacrest yelled.

“Yes! Wow, Corie!” White said as the man did the worm across the stage.

The stunt man stood in the corner, away from the cameras, and Seacrest ran to him, saying, “Come here!”

The two of them then grabbed hands and leaped across the stage. When they both got back to the front, Corie started doing the Running Man, and Seacrest joined him. Seacrest even threw in a circular arm movement.

“1M likes, and we’ll get Ryan to do the worm next time 🤣 #WheelOfFortune #GameShow,” the post was captioned. So, if you want to see Ryan Seacrest do the worm, make sure you like the post.

“Do what now?” the host replied on the post.

“That was funny as hell. Great job, guys,” a fan commented.

“Ryan, you could have done those moves, but you are so hilarious 😂,” another said.

“Wow, Ryan, those dance moves were fire!!!!!!!” a third added.

