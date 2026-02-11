Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump’s Brain Has ‘Totally Gone’ After Latest Canada Rant

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for his bizarre social media rant against Canada, particularly Trump’s claim that China would ban ice hockey in Canada if a deal went through.

Kimmel highlighted the absurdity of Trump’s statements and joked about possible reasons for the president’s fixation on Canada and hockey.

The late-night host suggested that Trump’s outburst was a distraction from recent revelations that his name appears over a million times in the unredacted Epstein files.

Jimmy Kimmel wondered if Donald Trump had been “hit in the brain with a hockey puck” after the president’s lengthy social media rant against Canada on Monday (February 9).

During his opening monologue on Tuesday’s (February 10) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host said Trump has taken issue with Canada’s plans to build a bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan. In his rant, Trump claimed that Canada has treated the United States “unfairly” for years and blamed former President Barack Obama for permitting the bridge.

The part that confused Kimmel the most, though, was when the president started ranting about Canada wanting to make a deal with China. “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup,” Trump wrote.

“Did he get hit in the brain with a hockey puck or something? I mean, seriously. China is gonna ban hockey in Canada?” a baffled Kimmel retorted. “We got a code orange demental emergency going on here right now. He’s gone. He’s totally gone.”

He continued, “How would China ban hockey in Canada? Would they take all the hockey sticks, make them into chopsticks? And why would they ban hockey in Canada? What purpose would that serve? I think you might need to give this one a little bit more thought.”

Kimmel wondered where these thoughts were coming from and suggested that Trump may have seen the hit HBO Max drama Heated Rivalry, about gay hockey players. “[He] isn’t sure where to put those feelings he hasn’t experienced before,” the comedian quipped.

The bridge, which was financed by Canada and will connect Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, is set to be called the Gordie Howe International Bridge, named after the Canadian-born Detroit Red Wings ice hockey legend.

Kimmel then suggested an easy way for Canada to get Trump off its back. “Come on, Canada, you know how this works,” he said. “Pull out the Sharpie, cross out the Gordie Howe, write in the Donald Trump, and everybody can relax, all right?”

Summing up, the ABC host stated he believes this whole thing is a distraction tactic. “Every bit of this is an effort to distract us from the fact that Trump’s name, according to one of the Congressmen who just reviewed the unredacted [Epstein] files, Jamie Raskin, said he did a search, he said Donald Trump’s name appears more than, wait for it,… a million times!”

“That’s more than Harry Potter gets mentioned in all seven Harry Potter books!” he added.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.