Ana Navarro Changes Tune on Pam Bondi: ‘Shameful & Embarrassing’

When Pam Bondi was first announced as Donald Trump‘s pick for attorney general, Ana Navarro was a vocal supporter of her nomination on The View. Revealing they were old drinking buddies in November 2024, for example, she said, “I have known Pam Bondi for many, many, many years. I will tell you, I don’t want to ruin her reputation with MAGA people, but Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot when she was attorney general of Florida, and she would come to Miami, we drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She’s not a kook.”

However, on Monday’s (October 13) edition of The View, she sang a very different tune about Bondi.

After reviewing Saturday Night Live‘s latest cold open, which featured the return of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey as Bondi and Kristi Noem, respectively, and Bondi’s social media reaction embracing the impersonation, Navarro offered a new take on Bondi.

“You saw people skewering them and making fun of them, and Pam Bondi thinks it’s a good thing. And probably for her, with the MAGA base and with Trump, it is a good thing. And I think being skewered and imitated on Saturday Night Live, we’ve all been imitated, is kind of like a rite of passage. But I’ve known Pam Bondi a long time. I haven’t spoken to her, obviously, in a few years, but this is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida who was an affable, nice [person].”

Then, after clarifying to cohost Sunny Hostin that Bondi was the attorney general of the state of Florida at the time, Navarro continued, “But I think she’s loving this. I think she’s loving the fact that we are talking about her this morning is probably raising her stock with the MAGA. But frankly, I think what she’s doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and embarrassing and is going to go down in history as one of the worst performances by an attorney general in front of Congress.”

PAM BONDI REACTS TO ‘SNL’ PARODY SKETCH: ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in on the attorney general embracing the Amy Poehler and Tina Fey skit that portrayed her and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/HtlJppaoQN — The View (@TheView) October 13, 2025

