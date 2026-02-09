‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Misses $12,000 After Spat With Friend in Audience

Don’t always listen to your friends! A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home $12,000 after a arguing with his friend in the audience. The buddy then pretended to storm out of the studio.

Jason Wishnoff won the fifth item up for bid on February 6. It was an Aviron rowing machine with a 22-inch HD screen. The machine was $2,499. Wishnoff had the highest bid of $1,251, so he won the chance to play a game.

The game show contestant played To The Penny for a chance to win up to $25,000. The way the game works is that the contestant is given five pennies. They have to try to guess the correct price of the item on the board from a few prices listed. If the contestant is wrong, they have to give up two pennies to get back into the game. Getting rid of one penny allows a wrong answer to be taken away.

If they give up their last penny and then are wrong on the next one, they lose everything. The contestant can choose to drop out at any time and take the money they have already won.

For the Whatchamacallit bar, Wishnoff had to choose between $2.69 and $4.29. He chose $2.69 and won $1,500.

The next item was an eight-count tube of Dramamine. The prices were $1.99, $3.99, and $6.99. Wishnoff turned to his friend, Todd, in the audience. “Todd’s giving me a pretty clear sign here. Let’s go with $3.99,” he said.

Wishnoff was wrong and had to get rid of two pennies to get back in the game. “Thanks a lot, Todd,” host Drew Carey joked.

“No, no! He’s alright,” the contestant said.

“Way to go, Todd!” Carey said again. Wishnoff chose $6.99 for the correct price and won $3,000.

The third item was for $6,000. It was vanilla extract with prices of $7.49, $9.99, $13.49, and $17.99. Wishnoff looked out to Todd again and said he was holding up nine fingers. The two guys argued in a friendly way. “Todd led me a little bit astray, but he is my man, and he’s saying nine, so we’re going with nine,” Wishnoff said.

$9.99 was not the right price. “Way to go, Todd,” Carey said once again. Wishnoff had to give up two pennies, which left him with only one.

Todd got up and pretended to leave the studio after their entertaining spat, waving on the way out. “He’s leaving! He’s leaving!” Wishnoff said. Todd came back with a smile on his face.

Wishnoff decided to spend his last penny to get rid of one of the prices. $13.49 was taken away, so it was only $7.49 of $17.99 left. Wishnoff was correct and won $6,000.

Drew Carey showed him the prices for the jalapeno cream cheese spread. Wishnoff said he buys the salmon spread cream cheese all the time, but decided to walk away with the $6,000.

The host asked him what he would have said, and he was $4.99. That was the correct price, and he would have won $12,000.

“It’s ok. I couldn’t risk it,” the contestant said, happy that he had still won $6,000.

He spun 1.10 on the wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.