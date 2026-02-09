What To Know TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at Will Trent‘s next episode shows Faith going undercover.

After discovering that her new boyfriend was connected to a bank heist, Faith doesn’t want to sit this one out.

This time, it’s personal. In last week’s episode of Will Trent, Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) discovered that her new, too-good-to-be-true boyfriend, Malcolm (Devaughn Nixon), was actually part of a deadly bank heist and that other members of the GBI were hot on his trail.

When we last saw her, Faith was visibly distraught by the news, which was delivered by Will (Ramón Rodríguez) as he watched them from a distance during a stakeout, but she didn’t let on to Malcolm.

Now, it looks like she will be going deep undercover to help Will and Amanda (Sonja Sohn) build their case against him — even if the latter doesn’t want her to do so — in Tuesday’s (February 10) new episode, “You’re Not That Person Anymore.”

In the above-embedded sneak peek, exclusive to TV Insider, Faith — who was already using the name Amanda around Malcolm before she knew he was a suspect — works to convince Will and Amanda that she should be allowed to work undercover on the case against Malcolm.

“You said yourself, we need material evidence connecting Malcolm to the bank,” Faith tells Amanda. After some resistance, she adds, “I am my best shot, and you know it.”

Will ultimately agrees and offers her some key advice about how to take care of herself in such a deep sting — something he certainly knows a thing or two about from recent experience. We then get to see a bit of Faith’s tactics in action as she and Malcolm get cozy together at a steamy nightclub. But is she getting too close to the case for her own good? And could her infiltration operation put her own life in danger?

The official description for the episode tells us, “In the aftermath of Faith’s deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth [Scott Foley] and Angie’s [Erika Christensen] next chapter begins to take shape.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC