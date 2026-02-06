‘Blue Mountain State’ Star Darin Brooks Gives Season 4 Update Amid Talks of Its Return

What To Know Talks for a Season 4 revival of the cult comedy series Blue Mountain State are progressing.

The raunchy, over-the-top sports comedy about life on and off the field in a powerhouse college football program may be getting a second life as Season 4 talks continue to take shape. The cult-favorite series, where winning games are often secondary to partying and bad decisions, could soon return for another round of locker-room chaos and campus mayhem.

In a conversation with TV Insider, Blue Mountain State star Darin Brooks mentioned he was waiting on word about a possible revival of the series, in which he starred as quarterback Alex Moran.

“It’s still up in the air,” Brooks told TV Insider. “It’s got a huge cult following. I still get people coming up to me every single day going, ‘Oh, my God, you’re that guy from Blue Mountain State,’ and shoot, that was 16, 17 years ago. It’s kind of the gift that keeps on giving, and I love it. I love hearing people still loving that show and watching that show. It’s back on Netflix and Amazon Prime, so people are starting to watch it again.”

According to Deadline, development on the series has been fast-tracked, with a greenlight decision expected within the next month or two. According to the publication, Alan Ritchson is set to reprise his role as Thad Castle and will also serve as an executive producer on the Prime Video revival.

Blue Mountain State followed the antics of a fictional Division I college football powerhouse team, including laid-back backup quarterback Alex (Brooks), unhinged team captain Thad (Ritchson), Alex’s best friend, star running back Radon Randell (Page Kennedy), and team mascot Sammy (Chris Romano).

The show ran for three seasons on Spike TV (now Paramount) from 2010 until 2011 and later returned as the 2016 movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland after fans crowdfunded it. The show’s reputation grew significantly after it hit Netflix and other platforms, where binge-watching helped it build a larger, more devoted fan base than it ever had on cable, securing its status as a cult hit.