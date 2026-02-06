Two former members of Intelligence are returning for the upcoming March 4 One Chicago crossover, and fans aren’t the only ones who are excited. Their former costars are as well.

“Upsteadgess’s BACK! The trio you’ve been waiting for. It was so hard keeping our date night a secret, but now the secret’s out!” Marina Squerciati wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, Tracy Spiridakos, and Jesse Lee Soffer out together on February 5.

That was one day after it was revealed that Soffer and Spiridakos are reprising their roles as Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton, respectively, in Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.‘s three-show event when the series return from the Winter Olympics break in March. The crossover begins with Firehouse 51 being called to an airfield after a plane goes silent mid-air, and that leads to a bigger mystery, “one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy,” according to the logline. The promo for the crossover features the major P.D. returns. “Good to see you,” Halstead says to a bloody Upton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Squerciati (@marinasqu)

Soffer exited in Season 10 (and has directed episodes since), and Spiridakos was last seen onscreen in Season 11. Halstead left for a job in the Army tracking drug cartels, and now, NBC teases, “he’s been deep undercover that leads him on a path to the same case that Upton is investigating.” Upton is now an FBI agent, and “she joins her former P.D. allies after a drug enforcement task force case out of her Detroit field office leads her back to Chicago.”

NBC also released a fun video featuring Marina Squerciati and LaRoyce Hawkins sitting across from Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos in an interrogation room set. “You left the scene of a crime. Did you think we wouldn’t find you?” Squericati asks. “Did you forget that we were Intelligence and that we have your prints on everything we’ve ever, ever, ever seen?” Watch that below to be very entertained.

Nothing gets past Intelligence. 🕵️ Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos return for the One Chicago Crossover Event Wednesday, March 4 on @NBC and streaming on Peacock pic.twitter.com/uWSEaRMXFs — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 5, 2026

What are you hoping to see from Halstead and Upton’s returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, March 4, 8/7c, NBC