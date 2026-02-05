‘The Lincoln Lawyer’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Talks Mickey & Maggie’s Future: ‘That’s the Love of His Life’

What To Know The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 was a rough one for Mickey, between being on trial for murder and a major death.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo breaks it all down, including how Mickey feels about his ex-wife Maggie.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4.]

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) could really use that vacation he’d wanted to take before he was arrested and on trial for murder by the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4.

His name is cleared and he does have his reputation back in the finale, and he’s even looking to the future, which seems to now include a sister, as Cobie Smulders‘ Allison introduced herself as his sibling in the last moments. But could there also be a future for Mickey and his ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell), who switched sides to defend him in the middle of the trial? That’s less clear, though it’s obvious there are still feelings from both parties. What we do know is that Mickey will have to move forward without father figure and support system Legal Siegel (Elliott Gould), who has a heart attack and dies.

Below, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo unpacks Season 4 and shares his hopes for Mickey going forward. (Get all the scoop on Cobie Smulders’ character here, plus read what co-showrunner Ted Humphrey had to say about that death and more here.)

This is such a rough season for Mickey.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: I know, I totally agree. This season was, for me, my favorite to do because of that, because of all the heaviness and I like to play the drama. It’s very emotional, not just with what’s happening with them, but with what happens to the other characters as well. But yeah, definitely the most enjoyable for me, feels more heavy, at least doing it. But I think everything that he’s has been doing as a lawyer and defending all these people and going against wrong accusations, it happens to him, and this time is, of course, very personal.

Does he feel the same way about the job at the end of the season?

I think so. I mean, knowing Mickey, I guess not the same, meaning I think even though he had it the same before, him being like, doesn’t matter what, if somebody’s innocent, you have to go all the way. He prefers to sacrifice some parts of him in order to save somebody that is innocent. So this time I think that reaffirms that statement of him thinking of how many people are imprisoned and they’re innocent and wrongly accused. So, I think that statement grows more in him.

One of the most heartbreaking parts of the season was Legal’s death.

Yeah.

Mickey doesn’t even really have time to process it. He deserves all the time in the world to process his death because of what Legal meant to him. So why does he make the decision that keeps him from attending his funeral, a speedy trial vs. being out on bail? Is it just he doesn’t want to deal with it yet?

Yeah, I think it was a matter — I mean, it was very painful for him to miss it for sure, but it was a matter of timing, that he had to address this first, and I think Legal would have done the same, would have advised him to do the same, for sure.

How do you think Mickey’s going to be doing without Legal going forward? Because we kept seeing him going in for advice, and we saw Legal in the courtroom for Mickey, and he was very much a support.

I know, it was so sad. When I read that part in the script, I cried because it was not just a father figure, but such a base, a platform, a column in his life for everything, not just for the legal stuff, but also for a path of wrong and right. And so I think we will see [how it affects him], but yeah, I think it’s going to be very devastating not to have him [there], because he always felt like — you can do something but you know you have a good backup but now he has to jump by himself.

What did it mean to him to have Maggie take over as his co-counsel like she did? That was such a great moment.

I know, I loved it. I think it is such a cool moment and such a cool season because of that, to have her on the other side of the law now, defending a person that she loves, and Mickey vice versa, having the person that he loves there defending him and working together and both being so different, the way they approach things. It is just fun — very fun to watch and do.

Mickey and Maggie did share some moments including the time she told him what he needed to hear, that he’d win, throughout the season. And it certainly feels like there’s still something there between these two characters. Would he want something to happen between them? Is he in the right place for that?

I think he’s always open for that. I think that’s the love of his life and he’ll always be open. Of course it’s complicated. I think from Mickey’s side, at least this is how I see it at the moment, if Maggie says, “OK, I’m ready,” or “I want to try again,” he’s there.

We got the shocking return of Lisa (Lana Parrilla) in the middle of the trial. Was that the biggest curveball for Mickey?

Yeah, definitely one of the biggest ones for sure.

Near the end of the finale, Mickey’s looking to the future. He’s driving around in his car. He is planning to make some changes. He’s happy. He’s thinking about putting his house on the market. He’s talking about cooking at home. If Mickey really did put his house on the market, what do you think his next house should look like?

I think he should go to an apartment where there’s more security because he’s always having problems with that. He was too exposed, I guess. I mean, he’s always getting in trouble, so, it would be like a nice apartment in downtown maybe, or Century City or whatever.

Do you think he’s ready to make too many changes though at this point? Or is it like, let’s do that slowly?

I think he should be, I mean, me Manuel, I think it should be little by little, take it easy. But knowing Mickey, he works through chaos. That’s how he gets inspired. So, yeah, I think he might think he’s going to go for a vacation for a little bit or cook and whatever, but then something’s going to happen right away.

At one point he did tell Maggie he worried about winning. At what point do you think he was the most worried about how the trial would go for him?

I think that’s always there. I think that very deep down, that’s bigger than the one that he’s going to win. He’s just trying to portray — at least that’s how I see it — for the people that he loves, for his team, for his daughter [Krista Warner], for Maggie, that he’s OK, that we’re going to win. But very deep inside of him, I think he’s like, there’s a lot of chances that I might lose.

Do you think Mickey’s ever going to get that vacation he wanted to take before he was arrested?

I don’t think so, no.

What would you like to explore with Mickey going forward?

There’s always the core and the essence of the character is always looking at that journey of a hero, which is he is defeated at the beginning, and then, little by little with all the struggles and all the obstacles, starts climbing back. And then again, he falls. I think that’s why people are very drawn to it. I love that about these stories and this series. So more of that, I guess. Maybe to see him step back and relax a little.

Would he be able to handle that though?

I don’t think so. No. But that would be interesting to see or to explore.

I would like to see him and Lorna (Becki Newton) working together as lawyers now that he’s no longer on trial. And that relationship, to see exes who can actually work together, get along the way that they do…

I know, that would be so funny. Becki plays Lorna in a way that is just so funny. And I think they would drive the judges and the jury and everyone crazy.

