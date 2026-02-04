‘Murdoch Mysteries’: ‘Heartland’s Amber Marshall Plays Annie Oakley in Season 19 — Acorn TV Sets Streaming Premiere

Heartland‘s Amber Marshall guest stars as Annie Oakley in Murdoch Mysteries Season 19, coming to Acorn TV in March. The Real Housewives of New York City star Countess Luann de Lesseps will also be back in the new season.

AMC Networks announced the Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 cast and premiere date on Acorn TV on Wednesday, February 4, about one month before the season arrives on the streaming platform. Murdoch Mysteries airs on Ovation TV before it comes out on Acorn TV. TV Insider previously announced the Season 19 Ovation premiere date. It premiered on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 8/7c on Ovation.

Set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses radical forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders. Season 19 of the top-rated and internationally acclaimed series continues to delight with a host of puzzling mysteries, surprising guest stars, and the comic moments that make the show so beloved.

Here’s everything there is to know about the upcoming U.S. streaming debut of Season 19.

When is Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 streaming in the U.S.?

Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 premieres on Monday, March 2, on Acorn TV. New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays.

It previously aired on the Ovation TV network starting on October 6.

Who is in the Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 cast?

The new season, consisting of 21 episodes, will see a bevy of notable guest stars such as Sally Lindsay, Amber Marshall, Dave Foley, musician Steven Page, Jason Mewes, and the return of Countess Luann de Lesseps, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. Marshall appears as Annie Oakley in Episode 10, which comes out on Monday, May 4.

Cases this season include the murder of a fashion mogul that everyone had reason to kill; Murdoch participating in a game show that turns lethal; wild animal attacks in High Park; and a dangerous stand-off when customers are taken hostage at a roadside inn. Murdoch and Brackenreid (Thomas Craig) even solve a murder with the help of famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Marshall), and while working another case, fight spies atop a speeding train headed towards the nation’s capital.

Returning cast members include Award-winning actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Inspector Albert Choi, Thomas Craig as Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree, Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins-Newsome, Kataem O’Connor as Teddy Roberts, Daniel Maslany as Detective Llewelyn Watts, Shanice Banton as Violet Hart, Arwen Humphreys as Margaret Brackenreid, and Clare McConnell as Effie Crabtree.

How many episodes are in Murdoch Mysteries Season 19?

Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 has 21 episodes total.

Is there a Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 trailer?

Yes, you can check out the trailer at the top of the page.

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 19, Premieres Monday, March 2, Acorn TV