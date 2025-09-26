More Murdoch Mysteries is coming to the U.S. sooner than you might think.

Ovation TV has set the U.S. premiere of Murdoch Mysteries Season 19, TV Insider has learned exclusively. It will debut on Monday, October 6, at 8/7c. Watch the intriguing promo above for a look at the season as well as Luann de Lesseps back in the premiere episode.

Murdoch Mysteries, set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, follows Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) as he uses radical forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders.

According to the official description of Season 19, it “dazzles with a host of confounding mysteries, surprising guest stars and the wit that makes the show so beloved. Cases include the murder of a fashion mogul that everyone had reason to kill; a politically charged kidnapping of a Japanese scholar; Murdoch participates in a game show that turns lethal; wild animal attacks in High Park; and a dangerous stand-off when customers are taken hostage at a roadside inn. Stories this season bring Murdoch and Brackenreid to the very first Stampede in Calgary and another mystery has them fighting spies atop a speeding train to the nation’s capital.”

Also returning for Season 19 are Thomas Craig (Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid), Jonny Harris (Constable George Crabtree), Lachlan Murdoch (Constable Henry Higgins), Kataem O’Connor (Constable Teddy Roberts), Daniel Maslany (Detective Llewellyn Watts), Shanice Banton (Chief Coroner Violet Hart), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Inspector Albert Choi), Arwen Humphreys (Margaret Brackenreid), and Clare McConnell (Crown Attorney Effie Newsome-Crabtree). Among the special guests are Peter Keleghan (Agent Terrence Myers), Bea Santos (Louise Cherry), and Mark Caven (Station House #4’s nemesis Mayor Chadwick Vaughan).

Dave Foley, Scott Thompson, and Steven Page of The Barenaked Ladies will appear in the special Christmas episode. Jason Mewes also guest stars in Season 19.

“Season 19 is as ambitious and entertaining as ever, featuring a fantastic lineup of guest stars who bring must-see moments,” said Christina Jennings, President and Chairman, Shaftesbury, in a statement. “From our nation’s capital to Alberta’s rugged landscapes, filming took us to some stunning Canadian locations. And for the second year running, Ovation’s audience can tune in day-and-date with our Canadian broadcast.”

Murdoch Mysteries is based on Maureen Jennings’ novels. Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Simon McNabb, and showrunner Peter Mitchell serve as executive producers. The show is produced by Jeremy Hood and Julie Lacey. Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury, in association with CBC, ITV STUDIOS, and UKTV, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the IPF’s COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and Ontario Creates.

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 19 U.S. Premiere, Monday, October 6, 8/7c, Ovation TV