‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Crack Up At Ryan Seacrest’s Outfit Choice on Game Show

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ryan Seacrest in an outfit for 'Wheel of Fortune' South of the Eqautor week in February 2, 2026, (right) Vanna White looking at his outfit
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram
Wheel of Fortune tumbler

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Tumbler

$20.00
Buy Now

That’s an interesting choice. Ryan Seacrest walked out onto the Wheel of Fortune stage on Monday in an odd outfit. Fans cracked up as he explained the reason for it.

On the February 2 episode, Seacrest and Vanna White walked arm in arm from backstage. White wore a long, pink floral dress and heels. Meanwhile, Seacrest wore swim shorts, sandals, a button-down shirt, and a puffer jacket. The host added an inflated inner tube to his look.

“Good evening, everyone,” he greeted the crowd.

“Ryan, I have to say, you always look handsome,” Vanna White said. “But, you have truly outdone yourself.” She laughed and looked at his getup from head to toe.

“Thank you, Vanna,” Seacrest replied. “Since it’s South of the Equator Week, I really wanted to embrace the theme. So, you’ve got winter up north and summer down south.”

“Oh!” White replied. “That makes perfect sense. Are you going to do the whole show like that?”

“You think I wore it just for you? Of course! Let’s Wheel!” he replied.

“Welcome to my world!” White said, shaking her head.

Ryan Seacrest walked over to the stage where the contestants were and stopped before picking up his feet to step onto the steps. The contestants cracked up and asked him how he was. “How am I? I don’t know. Honestly.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

“I’m comfortable. I’m a little chilly down south,” Seacrest admitted. During the interview, he begged the contestants to “Stop looking at his intertube.”

As the show went to its first commercial break, he joked, “If you just got here tonight, come earlier. I don’t have time to explain what’s happening.”

However, by the time the game show returned from the first break, Seacrest was dressed in a full suit and no intertube.

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans React as Ryan Seacrest Strips Down for Workout Video
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans React as Ryan Seacrest Strips Down for Workout Video

The clip of the host in his Equator outfit was posted to Wheel of Fortune‘s Instagram page. Fans couldn’t help but laugh.

“And you thought Wheel was nothing but puzzles! 🤣 #WheelOfFortune,” the post was captioned.

“I was dying laughing when he came out in that,” one fan said.

“I have laughed WAY too hard at this!🤣” another wrote.

“I laughed so much when Ryan came out like that,” a third wrote.

“Hahahaha, Ryan is too funny about this tube. Silly!😂” a follower commented. Many others left laughing emojis.

What did you think of Ryan Seacrest’s outfit? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Is ‘The Rookie’ Headed for Nolan & Bailey Divorce?
Savannah Guthrie on the January 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
2
Who Will Replace Savannah Guthrie at the 2026 Winter Olympics?
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Roller Coaster Fan Loses $62,000 on ‘Easy Puzzle’
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN
4
‘American Idol’ Recap: A Teen Returns After Quitting Season 23
Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman, Instagram, December 27, 2022.
5
Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Speaks Out on Missing Mother-in-Law