‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Crack Up At Ryan Seacrest’s Outfit Choice on Game Show

That’s an interesting choice. Ryan Seacrest walked out onto the Wheel of Fortune stage on Monday in an odd outfit. Fans cracked up as he explained the reason for it.

On the February 2 episode, Seacrest and Vanna White walked arm in arm from backstage. White wore a long, pink floral dress and heels. Meanwhile, Seacrest wore swim shorts, sandals, a button-down shirt, and a puffer jacket. The host added an inflated inner tube to his look.

“Good evening, everyone,” he greeted the crowd.

“Ryan, I have to say, you always look handsome,” Vanna White said. “But, you have truly outdone yourself.” She laughed and looked at his getup from head to toe.

“Thank you, Vanna,” Seacrest replied. “Since it’s South of the Equator Week, I really wanted to embrace the theme. So, you’ve got winter up north and summer down south.”

“Oh!” White replied. “That makes perfect sense. Are you going to do the whole show like that?”

“You think I wore it just for you? Of course! Let’s Wheel!” he replied.

“Welcome to my world!” White said, shaking her head.

Ryan Seacrest walked over to the stage where the contestants were and stopped before picking up his feet to step onto the steps. The contestants cracked up and asked him how he was. “How am I? I don’t know. Honestly.”

“I’m comfortable. I’m a little chilly down south,” Seacrest admitted. During the interview, he begged the contestants to “Stop looking at his intertube.”

As the show went to its first commercial break, he joked, “If you just got here tonight, come earlier. I don’t have time to explain what’s happening.”

However, by the time the game show returned from the first break, Seacrest was dressed in a full suit and no intertube.

The clip of the host in his Equator outfit was posted to Wheel of Fortune‘s Instagram page. Fans couldn’t help but laugh.

“And you thought Wheel was nothing but puzzles! 🤣 #WheelOfFortune,” the post was captioned.

“I was dying laughing when he came out in that,” one fan said.

“I have laughed WAY too hard at this!🤣” another wrote.

“I laughed so much when Ryan came out like that,” a third wrote.

“Hahahaha, Ryan is too funny about this tube. Silly!😂” a follower commented. Many others left laughing emojis.

