Who is ‘Outlander’s Izzy Meikle-Small in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 15?

What To Know Izzy Meikle-Small, known for her role in Outlander, will guest star as an expectant mother on Call the Midwife.

Her character’s storyline will be central to the episode, intertwining with Sister Catherine’s journey.

Season 15 of Call the Midwife will continue the beloved drama’s journey through 1960s Poplar, as the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House face new medical challenges, social changes, and deeply personal moments that test their compassion and resilience.

The new season promises the series’ signature blend of warmth and heartbreak, with familiar faces returning alongside fresh storylines that reflect a rapidly changing world. As the series is now firmly in the 1970s, the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House in London’s East End are facing new challenges that reflect the more modern world.

In the first episode, Izzy Meikle-Small, best known for her role as Rachel Hunter in Outlander, will make a guest appearance in the series in a pivotal role that forms one of the episode’s three central storylines.

Her character is set to play a significant part in the unfolding drama, bringing an emotional and compelling arc that intertwines with the work of the midwives and nuns, particularly that of Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers), the newest member of the Order of Saint Raymond Nonnatus.

As a character named Thelma Cutler, Meikle-Small will play an expectant mother who is attempting to navigate an extremely difficult pregnancy. It is up to Sister Catherine to guide the soon-to-be mother through her trials and tribulations, offering both medical care and emotional support as Thelma faces a daunting path ahead.

Gordon Milla will play her husband, Kevin Cutler.

In Season 7, Meikle-Small was introduced as Rachel, a courageous and compassionate young Quaker who, alongside her brother Denzell, aids the Revolutionary War effort and becomes a key ally to the Frasers. Rachel later finds herself in danger after falling in love with Young Ian Murray (John Bell), due to the wrath of his rival, Arch Bug (Hugh Ross).

In an interview with Express, Meikle-Small talked about her time on Call the Midwife and why the period drama resonates with modern audiences.

“It’s interesting because the series is always that 50 years behind us, and one’s looking at it from a distance, and at the same time, you’re comparing it with the world that you’re in now, which is another world completely,” Meikle-Small said.

Her story will have historical implications as well, as the midwives and nuns are thrust into a modern era, and all the problems that come with it. “This year, our team [is] involved with many tough and painful cases, including slavery, poverty, rabies, carbon monoxide poisoning, male breast cancer, child cruelty and lupus,” Call the Midwife’s showrunner Heidi Thomas told Express.

Call the Midwife, Season 15 Premiere, Sunday, March 22, 8/7c, PBS, Streaming February 20 on PBS Passport