Are your Summer House faves going their separate ways? At a recent panel discussion, Carl Radkesaid the Bravo reality show’s upcoming 10th season, premiering on Tuesday, February 3, might be the last season to feature core cast members.

“It was emotional,” Radke told attendees of 92NY’s Summer House Season 10 event on Wednesday, January 28, in New York City, per People. “It was exciting, but I felt like this might be the last time that the core group might be together. “So it was, like, time to let it all hang out and really give it your best.”

Radke will costar in Season 10 alongside fellow original cast members Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard; Amanda Batula, who joined the show full-time in Season 2; Ciara Miller, who joined in Season 5; Jesse Solomon and West Wilson, who came aboard in Season 8; and new cast members Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor, and Ben Waddell.

“After 10 years of iconic themed parties, unexpected friendships and steamy Hamptons nights, Summer House remains the life of the party,” Bravo said in a press release about Season 10. “Seven returning favorites have an unforgettable summer, along with six new housemates who bring the hype, heat, and a bold new vibe — blending legacy with fresh, fun energy.”

As for Radke’s Season 10 journey, Bravo said the 41-year-old is entering a new decade of his life “with clarity, conviction and purpose,” training for the New York City Marathon while raising awareness for addiction recovery and mental health. “As he navigates the challenges of opening a sober bar, Carl feels his once tight bond with Kyle has started to drift,” the network added. “Can Carl repair the friendship as they find themselves on different paths?”

And speaking of different paths, Cooke, Hubbard, and Batula have all signed on for a Summer House spinoff Bravo has tentatively titled In the City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A logline teases that the show will feature a group of New Yorkers “navigat[ing] the biggest transitions of their lives — marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart.”

Well, all summers come to an end sometime…

Summer House, Season 10 Premiere, Tuesday, February 3, 8/7c, Bravo