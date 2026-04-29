‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Cousin Arrested for Murder of Their Grandmother

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
West Wilson
Kareem Black/Bravo

What To Know

  • West Wilson’s cousin was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their grandmother.
  • Dakota Sweeney reportedly pleaded not guilty.
  • The Summer House star has not commented on the family tragedy.

Dakota Sweeney, the cousin of Summer House star West Wilson, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the death of the pair’s grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson (West’s dad and Dakota’s mother are Gayle’s stepchildren), per TMZ.

Officials arrived at Gayle’s house on April 22 after they were “notified of a homicide” at her residence in Missouri, according to People. In the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s probable cause statement, Gayle was identified as “Victim #1.” There was also a witness on the scene referred to as “Witness #1,” with the victim and witness identified as “grandparents of Sweeney.”

Per Witness #1, Dakota and West’s grandfather, Dakota sat on a couch “next to Victim #1 for approximately 30 minutes and without warning shot Victim #1 in the head.” The witness claims, “Earlier in the evening Sweeney and Victim #1 had been in a disagreement about Sweeney not assisting with chores around the residence.”

When Dakota was taken into custody, authorities located a “holster” on his person. He reportedly appeared in court on April 24 and pleaded not guilty, according to Newsweek.

According to Gayle’s obituary, she was 75 years old at the time of her death and had been married to West and Dakota’s grandfather, Roger, for 50 years. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gayle “found joy in shaping the world around her,” the obituary said. “Her career as a store manager at Video Showcase in Carrollton spanned 15 memorable years, where she took pride in building connections with her community including starting her own stained glass business. She also enjoyed dealing Black Jack at Harrah’s Casino. Later on Gayle provided loving care for families as a trusted babysitter.”

Bravo Investigating ‘Summer House’ Reunion Leak as Andy Cohen Speaks Out
Related

Bravo Investigating ‘Summer House’ Reunion Leak as Andy Cohen Speaks Out

The late victim was also known for her artistry and cooking, and she enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states.

West has been a cast member on Summer House since Season 8 in 2024. The show’s 10th season is currently airing on Bravo, and West filmed the highly-anticipated reunion on April 23, one day after his grandmother’s death. He has not publicly commented on the family tragedy.

Summer House key art
Carl Radke

Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard

Kyle Cooke

Kyle Cooke

Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula

Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo

Danielle Olivera

Danielle Olivera

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller

Gabby Prescod

West Wilson

Jesse Solomon

Ashley Wirkus

Full Cast & Crew

Bravo

Peacock

Series

2017–

TV14

Reality

Entertainment

Romance

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Summer House ›

Summer House

West Wilson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
WILL TRENT - “Where’d You Come From, Little Angel?” - Will and the team investigate a string of murders, uncovering a case far from ordinary. Alone and grieving, Will faces a peril that leaves every breath a race against time. TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ, SYDNEY PARK
1
Amanda Wagner’s Return in ‘Will Trent’ Explained
Michael Gandolfini in 'Daredevil: Born Again'
2
Inside Daniel’s Tragic Ending on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Kerry Washington, Kate mara, Elisabeth Moss
3
‘Imperfect Women’: Who Killed Nancy? Ending & Finale Twists, Explained
Scott Speedman as RJ Decker — 'RJ Decker' Season 1 Finale
4
‘R.J. Decker’ Boss Talks Shocking Death & What Could Happen Next
Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 17
5
Diona Reasonover Was ‘So Nervous’ Showing Different Side of Kasie on ‘NCIS’