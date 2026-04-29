What To Know West Wilson’s cousin was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their grandmother.

Dakota Sweeney reportedly pleaded not guilty.

The Summer House star has not commented on the family tragedy.

Dakota Sweeney, the cousin of Summer House star West Wilson, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the death of the pair’s grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson (West’s dad and Dakota’s mother are Gayle’s stepchildren), per TMZ.

Officials arrived at Gayle’s house on April 22 after they were “notified of a homicide” at her residence in Missouri, according to People. In the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s probable cause statement, Gayle was identified as “Victim #1.” There was also a witness on the scene referred to as “Witness #1,” with the victim and witness identified as “grandparents of Sweeney.”

Per Witness #1, Dakota and West’s grandfather, Dakota sat on a couch “next to Victim #1 for approximately 30 minutes and without warning shot Victim #1 in the head.” The witness claims, “Earlier in the evening Sweeney and Victim #1 had been in a disagreement about Sweeney not assisting with chores around the residence.”

When Dakota was taken into custody, authorities located a “holster” on his person. He reportedly appeared in court on April 24 and pleaded not guilty, according to Newsweek.

According to Gayle’s obituary, she was 75 years old at the time of her death and had been married to West and Dakota’s grandfather, Roger, for 50 years. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gayle “found joy in shaping the world around her,” the obituary said. “Her career as a store manager at Video Showcase in Carrollton spanned 15 memorable years, where she took pride in building connections with her community including starting her own stained glass business. She also enjoyed dealing Black Jack at Harrah’s Casino. Later on Gayle provided loving care for families as a trusted babysitter.”

The late victim was also known for her artistry and cooking, and she enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states.

West has been a cast member on Summer House since Season 8 in 2024. The show’s 10th season is currently airing on Bravo, and West filmed the highly-anticipated reunion on April 23, one day after his grandmother’s death. He has not publicly commented on the family tragedy.