What To Know Levi Sebree is a main cast member in Season 10 of Summer House.

Fans noticed that she hasn’t gotten any confessionals on the show and is not part of any major storylines.

Viewers have speculated about why Levi is being “edited out” of the episodes.

Summer House Season 10 premiered in February with a bunch of new cast members, including besties Bailey Taylor and Levi Sebree. But with the finale just a few weeks away, fans are confused about Levi’s involvement (or lack thereof) on the show so far.

Levi hasn’t had any confessionals throughout the season, and viewers have not gotten to know anything about her personal life. This is quite a different treatment than Bailey, along with fellow newbies Ben Waddell, KJ Dillard, and Mia Calabrese, have gotten. Even Dara Levitan, who joined halfway through the season when she started dating KJ, has gotten more screen time than Levi.

This has sparked quite a discussion among fans about why Levi is seemingly being “edited out” of the show. “I she coming back? Is she edited out? What’s the tea?” a Reddit user wondered.

Someone replied, “Right? Like she was never in any confessionals, the only time they really show her talking is with Bailey, and is she just going to sit at the reunion (if she’s even there?) and not be spoken to? The whole thing is odd.” For the record, Levi is confirmed to be attending the upcoming reunion.

“What’s up with her having no confessionals at all???! Like what…” someone else wrote. Another user had a theory about why Levi is getting limited screen time, adding, “I think they do this a lot to newcomers who didn’t bring out of storyline. They’ll have them on, test it out and if they are not adding anything to the show they’ll completely edit them out.”

Others also theorized that Levi started dating someone “right before filming,” which didn’t give her an interesting storyline since her boyfriend wasn’t on the show. Another person guessed, “I don’t think it’s a huge conspiracy – I just think she doesn’t make good tv,” and someone else wrote, “Sometimes people sign on to the show and then realize they will miss a couple of weekends for whatever reason. That makes it harder for production to find a story line for you so just easier to edit the person out. Her arc was basically just being Bailey’s friend while Bailey found herself more involved in the action quicker.”

Of course, there were also a lot of other major storylines to touch on this season (i.e. Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke‘s marriage issues, breadcrumbs of Amanda and West Wilson‘s romance, and more), so it’s possible that there simply wasn’t enough time to fit in Levi’s personal life. But maybe this discussion will be a reason to address her presence at the reunion!?

Summer House, Season 10, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Bravo