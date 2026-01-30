‘The Price Is Right’: Nursing Assistant Screams Wildly After Winning Car on Hole-In-One

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Karen Gonzalez winning a car on January 29, 2026
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant had a wild celebration after winning a car on Hole-In-One. She got the ball in the hole on the first try despite being at the last peg.

Karen Gonzalez, a nursing assistant from Santa Barbara, California, won the fourth item up for bid. She bid $1,650 on a top-load washer and gas dryer. Although she didn’t have the highest bid, she did have the closest since it was $1,678.

She then came to the stage to play Hole-In-One for a 2025 Kia K4 LX, worth $23,165. Gonzalez didn’t need to know the price of the car, but she did need to know the prices of grocery items.

The Price Is Right contestant had to list the items from least expensive to most expensive on the pegs on the fake golf turf. If she was right, Gonzalez got to move up and hit the ball from as close as possible. However, if she was wrong, she would have to hit it from where she got the last correct price. If she got the ball in on the first try, she won the car.

The game show contestant had to correctly price a Lindt chocolate bar, Lankato monkfruit sweetener, ranchero pork chorizo, multi-surface cleaner, ramen broth, and smooth organic shampoo.

Gonzalez put the candy bar first. Then, she picked the chorizo, the ramen broth, the cleaner, the sweetener, and then the shampoo. The Lindt bar was $5.99, which shocked host Drew Carey. “What?!” he asked.

The chorizo was $2.29, so Gonzalez had to putt from the first line. After Carey showed her how to do it, she lined her ball up and hit it gently. The ball landed in the hole, so she won the car.

Gonzalez screamed and jumped up and down. She gave Drew Carey a high-five before running over to her new car. When she ran over, Gonzalez screamed the whole time and jumped in a circle.

The contestant spun an .85 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, and since her other opponent went over 1.00, she advanced to the Showcase. Gonzalez bid $25,000 on a 2025 Kia Soul LX, a six-night trip to Mexico, and a cardio machine.

The actual retail price was $32,540. This gave her a difference of $7,540. Since her opponent, Sydney, was only $6,500 under the price, Sydney won the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

