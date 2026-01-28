‘The Price Is Right’: Court Officer Screams Wildly After Winning Trip on ‘Easiest Game Ever’

A The Price Is Right contestant won a car on what fans called the “easiest game in history” on the game show. She jumped up and down and screamed after her win.

Elisha Hunter, a court officer from Washington, D.C., won the third item up for bid, which was a pair of VMax electric scooters and two locks. She had the lowest bid of $1,350 and won since the price was $1,394. The next highest was $1,500.

Hunter, who wore a shirt that said, “Pick me! Pick me! I’m ready to come on down,” then came to the stage to play Double Prices for a five-night trip to Colorado. The trip included round-trip airfare to Denver, then to Bailey in a cabin in Glen Isle Resort. Breakfast and a rental car were included. When the trip was announced, Hunter threw her hands in the air and cheered, already getting excited.

After host Drew Carey asked her what she did, she said she was “just a court officer with the D.C. superior court.” “Oh! A very unimportant job,” Carey joked, waving his hand. “Nothing at stake.”

The way Double Prices worked is that Hunter had to pick from two prices on the board. One of them was the price of the trip. The other was not. If she was correct, she won the trip.

She had to pick between $8,442 and $5,974. After turning to her friends in the audience for advice, Hunter went with $5,974. She was right, so she won the trip. Hunter jumped up and down and shrieked after winning.

Hunter spun a .45 and then a .70 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, giving her a total of 1.15. She went over the allotted 1.00, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right fans thought that the game was too easy. “Double Prices is an easy game for me,” a YouTube user said.

“That was super easy,” wrote another.

“The easiest pricing game in The Price Is Right history,” a third added.

“Nailed it!” another fan commented.

