‘Bridgerton’s Cinderella Story, Klingon Crisis on ‘Starfleet Academy,’ Addison Visits ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Bridgerton‘s enchanting fourth season tells the Cinderella story of a servant who falls for Benedict Bridgerton — and vice versa. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy delves into the traumatic history of peaceable Klingon recruit Jay-Den Kraag. Kate Walsh returns to Grey’s Anatomy as the renowned Addison Montgomery.

Liam Daniel / Netflix

Bridgerton

Season Premiere

Dearest Gentle Reader, substitute a wayward glove for a glass slipper, and Bridgerton‘s enchanting fourth season might as well be Cinderella reborn. The mysterious “Lady in Silver” who captures the eye of rakish “second son” Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) at a masquerade ball is actually a servant girl, the spirited and well-read Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), who toils under the rule of a wicked stepmother. Sophie’s one night of clandestine escape inspires the smitten Benedict to go on a search for the glittery Jane Doe, and when circumstances land them under the same roof, will he be able to look beyond the class differences to recognize Sophie for who she truly is? Elsewhere in the Regency household, matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell) explores her attraction to Lord Marcus (Daniel Francis), while daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd) wonders why she hasn’t experienced the “pinnacle” with her loving husband John (Victor Alli). Launches with four episodes, with the remaining four dropping on February 26. Can’t wait.

Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Who ever heard of a shy Klingon who’d rather do anything but fight? But there you have one of Starfleet’s more fascinating recruits: Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané), whose troubled family backstory takes center stage in a compelling episode that finds the entire Klingon race on the brink of extinction. While Kraag explores his past to come to terms with his future, Captain/Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) schemes to find a way to give aid to endangered Klingon refugees without wounding their pride.

Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Grey’s Anatomy

10/9c

A familiar face finds her way back to Grey Sloan when Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh, Private Practice) visits Seattle for the first time since 2023, looking for help in treating a patient with a neurological disorder. Outside the hospital, things get tense in an ambulance rig when Bailey (Chandra Wilson) joins Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) on a paramedic ride-along.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt

9/8c

The 4th of July is no picnic for the hard-working staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center as the long day enters the 10 am hour. Santos (Isa Briones) is already falling behind on her charting, to the dismay of AI advocate Dr. Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), while know-it-all med student Ogilvie (Lucas Iverson) is about to learn how much he doesn’t know about treating dangerous traumas. “Next time leave the decisions to the adults,” barks trauma surgeon Garcia (Alexandra Metz), on whose bad side you do not want to be. And charge nurse Dana (Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa) has taken notice of the cold shoulder Dr. Robby (Emmy winner Noah Wyle) has been giving to prodigal resident Langdon (Patrick Ball).

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Next Level Chef

Season Premiere 8/7c

The multi-tiered cooking competition returns for a third season, with three groups of chefs (from Pro, Social-Media, and Home backgrounds) competing in the audition rounds for a spot going forward. The pro chefs are first up, scrambling through the elaborate kitchen set to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: