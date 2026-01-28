‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack Speaks Out on ICE, Calls Senator Live in Front of Fans

Chris Carmack, an actor best known for his current role as Atticus “Link” Lincoln in Grey’s Anatomy and his past work in shows including The O.C. and Nashville, is speaking up about the shooting deaths of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.

In an emotional Instagram video shared with his followers, Carmack said, “If you are scared and confused about what’s happening in America, so am I. You’re not alone, and many of you, like myself, are wondering, What can I do? How can I help? And it’s been brought to my attention that one of the best things you can do is use your voice and call your senator.”

He then shared the number to the U.S. Senate’s switchboard, (202) 224-3121, and encouraged followers to call it by doing so himself.

In a message recorded for California Senator Alex Padilla, which Carmack made while still on camera, he said, “Hello. I am Chris Carmack. I am a constituent of yours from Los Angeles, and I’m calling because I believe that ICE has gone far beyond their stated purpose. They are not just rounding up criminals and murderers; two Americans are dead at the hands of ICE. They’re detaining children, untrained agents wearing masks are refusing to identify themselves, while using excessive force on citizens who are exercising their civil liberties. They are unlawfully detaining and searching people without warrants, and it is unAmerican. I request that you block all funding to ICE. I do not believe this is an agency that can be reformed. Thank you.”

After hanging up, he then issued a final note to those watching on social media, shrugging and saying, “I just … we all need to use our voices. If enough of us do, things can change, I hope.”

Carmack has been vocal in the past about his political beliefs. In 2016, he stood up against an anti-LGBTQ+ youth law that allowed counselors to refuse service to people based on religious beliefs. In 2020, too, he spoke out about the general election, saying, “Republican representatives, please get off this perilous and out of control trump train. Say something… stand up for democracy.”

Fans on Carmack’s account showered the actor with praise for his most recent statement in response to ICE violence: “I was already a big fan (you’re the reason I started watching Grey’s, even though I was seasons behind), but now I’m a HUGE fan. You are incredible. Thank you for using your voice and your platform for more than entertainment,” one follower wrote.

“Appreciate you using your voice and platform to echo those of us who can’t reach as many people. I love seeing people I like/support doing the morally correct thing to do in this situation. Shonda [Rhimes] always hires the good ones!” another added.

See the full video below.