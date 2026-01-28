‘CBS Evening News’: Tony Dokoupil Under Fire for Interviewing His Own Mom

What To Know CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil faced criticism after interviewing his own mother during a segment about the benefits of grandparents caring for grandchildren.

The segment drew mixed reactions from viewers and media commentators, with some accusing CBS of trivializing journalism.

This controversy emerged shortly after CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss emphasized the network’s renewed focus on investigative scoops and substantive reporting.

After CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss said she and her team would put a “huge emphasis on scoops,” CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil responded by… interviewing his own mother.

On Tuesday’s (January 27) show, Dokoupil detailed a study that found that grandparents who care for their grandchildren score better on tests of memory and language and decline more slowly than those who do not. To discuss this further, Dokoupil turned to his guest, his mom, Gail.

“I find that they give me a sense of purpose. They energize me more than drive me down,” Gail said of her grandchildren.

Dokoupil, who took over the CBS Evening News earlier this month, has four children: two with his current wife, MS NOW anchor Katy Tur, and two with his ex-wife, Danielle Haas.

“Something magical happens when a parent becomes a grandparent,” he said on Tuesday’s show. “And to think, the next time I call my mom for help with the kids, I can use the line she used on me as a kid: ‘It’s for your own good, Mom.’ I love you.”

Dokoupil later shared the segment on X, writing alongside the video clip, “Called a big source for this one.”

Some viewers and critics mocked Dokoupil and CBS News for the segment, including media columnist Brian Lowry, who wrote on X, “Ah, a throwback to those days where they tried to humanize [Walter] Cronkite by having him co-anchor with his dog, Trusty.”

“Real hard hitting journalism… please keep CBS focused on the real issues currently facing Americans vs telling us what we all know,” said one X user.

“The dumbing-down continues. Now we’re asking Mom to pitch in?” wrote another.

“Jesus Christ this is a clown show,” added another.

One viewer wrote, “@tonydokoupil, the news ought not be about you.”

However, not everyone was against the segment, with one X commenter writing, “Your news program is a breath of fresh air.”

The segment followed Weiss’ Tuesday staff meeting, which outlined her vision for CBS News. During the meeting, The Free Press co-founder said the network should be putting a “huge emphasis on scoops. Not scoops that expire minutes later, but investigative scoops, and, crucially, scoops of ideas. Scoops of explanation.”