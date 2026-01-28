Michael J. Fox in ‘Shrinking,’ Remembering Rob Reiner, ‘Abbott’ Says Cheese, Real Female Gladiators

Apple TV

Shrinking

Season Premiere

The line between laughter and tears shrinks even further in the third season of the poignant comedy about neurotic psychiatrists and their frazzled family of friends. In the terrific hourlong opener, Michael J. Fox guest-stars as a new acquaintance of Paul (Harrison Ford), who’s also living with Parkinson’s, inspiring an “Enough whining, I’m still here” and “F**k Parkinson’s” philosophy that helps Paul cope with troubling new symptoms and embrace life more fully. For him and his co-workers, widowed Jimmy (Jason Segel) and the fabulous Gaby (Jessica Williams), it’s a time to rethink and restart their lives. “Maybe happiness is not this impossible thing,” muses Jimmy, who’s also dealing with the impending departure of his beloved daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) to college. His best friend Brian (Michael Urie) is anticipating a baby and fretting about setting boundaries with their surrogate. Seems they could all use some therapy in what’s shaping up to be the best season yet.

20th Century Fox Film Corp

The Princess Bride

Rob Reiner had a long history with TCM, having hosted The Essentials from 2001 to 2003 and being honored with his father Carl at the first TCM Classic Film Festival in 2017 with a foot and handprint ceremony on Hollywood Blvd. To honor the late director, who was shockingly killed with wife, Michele, in December, TCM presents four of Reiner’s best-known and most-loved films, starting with 1987’s delightful swashbuckling fantasy starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin as the dashing Inigo Montoya (8/7c). The lineup also includes 1980’s genre-defining romcom When Harry Met Sally (10/9c), the 1986 coming-of-age drama Stand By Me (midnight/11c), and Reiner’s feature directorial debut, 1984’s classic mock-rock comedy This Is Spinal Tap (1:45 am/12:45c).

ABC

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

One of the season’s funniest episodes depicts that fraught annual ritual known as “Picture Day,” this year’s made more chaotic than usual because principal Ava (Janelle James) forgot to alert the staff about the rescheduled date. Making matters worse: Everyone shows up bedraggled and waterlogged on a stormy day, and few are happy with the finished result. Can you say “photoshop?” A strong subplot pits Ava against a disgruntled cafeteria staff, to whom she replies, “This is a school. We’re all disrespected!”

Tomos TV

Secrets of the Dead

10/9c

Were female gladiators ever a thing? The bloody Starz action melodrama Spartacus: House of Ashur has adopted that as a pivotal plot point all season, introducing the fierce Nubian warrior Achillia (Tenika Davis) and an even more fearsome Scythian gladiatrix. In a well-timed installment of the investigative history docuseries, experts root through archaeological and forensic clues to determine if females ever fought alongside men in ancient Rome’s arenas.

Robert Voets/CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

8/7c

Starting this week, CBS flips the time periods of its prime-time game shows, with Price now airing at 8/7c and Hollywood Squares following at 9/8c. On Price, there’s a surprise twist in the Spelling Bee game and a potential $80,000 jackpot in the game “It’s in the Bag.”

Elsewhere on the competition front, Fox‘s The Masked Singer (8/7c) celebrates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night, while contestants are buried alive on Fear Factor: House of Fears (9/8c), where a fan favorite comes face-to-hissing-face with a boa constrictor. … On Prime Video’s Beast Games, a contest 100 feet in the air across a life-sized puzzle determines who’s the strongest and the smartest player in Beast City.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: