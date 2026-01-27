Will There Be a ‘Bookish’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

Fans of cozy, period-set mysteries anchored by pedantic, razor-witted protagonists have been eagerly awaiting news of a second season of Bookish. Set in post-World War II London, the PBS mystery series features a distinct blend of charm and cerebral intrigue that has hooked viewers.

Starring Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book, an antiquarian bookseller with an encyclopedic memory for literary and historical details, the series delights with its dry humor, brain-teasers, and a richly drawn ensemble of friends, suspects, and allies.

More puzzler than procedural, Bookish favors wit, deduction, and character over spectacle, appealing to viewers who prefer their mysteries clever and steeped in period detail. Season 1 began airing in the United States in January 2026, earning a new cache of fans who like a side of charm with their brain teasers. So now fans wonder: Will there be a Season 2? Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Bookish Season 2?

Indeed! Bookish was officially renewed for a second season by U&Alibi, following a greenlight before the first season even aired.

When will Bookish Season 2 premiere?

Star Gatiss revealed on Instagram that filming officially wrapped on Season 2, which will have six episodes. It is expected to air in the U.K. sometime in 2026.

For American audiences, as Season 1 premiered on January 1 on PBS, Season 2 is expected to arrive sometime in 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Gatiss (@themarkgatiss)

Where can fans watch Bookish?

U.S. fans can watch Bookish on PBS on Sundays at 10/9c. New episodes are airing weekly on Sundays through February 15, 2026.

What is Bookish about?

According to the official logline, “In post-war London, Gabriel Book (Mark Gattis), a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favorite hobby — helping solve knotty murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend, Trottie (Polly Walker of Bridgerton fame), Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant, Jack, arrives at the bookshop, it soon becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems.”

More Agatha Christie than Michael Connelly, Bookish leans into character-driven storytelling and the era’s shifting social landscape. The show’s inclusion of a discreet “lavender marriage” with childhood best friend Trottie adds texture without overshadowing the central mysteries.

Who stars in Bookish?

Returning cast members include star and creator Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book, as well as Polly Walker as Trottie Book, Connor Finch as Jack Blunt, Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris, Nadia Albina as Dr. Calder, and Buket Kömür as Nora.

Rosie Cavaliero, Gerard Horan, Nadia Albina, and Jonas Nay will reprise their roles from Season 1, while Ruth Codd joins the series as India Flynn.

Expect a Sherlock reunion in Season 2, as Rupert Graves, who portrayed Inspector Lestrade in all four seasons of the BBC’s series, joins the cast. Gatiss originally played Sherlock‘s (Benedict Cumberbatch) brother, Mycroft Holmes.

Guest stars for the second season include Miranda Richardson as Duchess Alberta, Jason Watkins as Harold Sneed, Simon Callow as E, and Youssef Kerkour as Yusuf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U&Alibi (@uandalibi)

Who is behind Bookish?

Gatiss created Bookish, which is a production of Eagle Eye Drama (an ITV Studios Company). Beta Film handles worldwide sales, with PBS Distribution holding North American rights.

The series is executive produced by Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino for Eagle Eye and Helen Perry for UKTV. Carolina Giammetta returns as director and executive producer alongside producer Jake Harvey, with episodes written by Mark Gatiss, Matthew Sweet, and Ian Hallard.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. Just check back here for updates.

Bookish, Season 1, Sundays, 10/9c, PBS and the PBS app