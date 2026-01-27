What To Know Morgan Fairchild is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful after 17 years to reprise her role as San Francisco socialite Dottie, accompanied by Jim J. Bullock, who will play her assistant Joseph.

Their guest appearances coincide with a storyline in which Steffy Forrester pitches her jewelry line to Dottie during a special fashion show in San Francisco.

Fairchild expressed excitement about rejoining the cast and noted that her character Dottie remains largely unchanged since her last appearance in 2009.

Soap opera veteran Morgan Fairchild is opening up about her surprise return to The Bold and Beautiful for the first time in 17 years… and she’s not coming alone.

The 75-year-old actress is reprising her role as San Francisco socialite Dorothy, aka Dottie, who last appeared on the long-running daytime drama in 2009. At the time, she featured as the friend of the cast matriarch, Stephanie Forrester (played by Susan Flannery).

Fairchild is joined by her friend and fellow actor Jim J. Bullock, who also last appeared on the show 17 years ago. Bullock previously portrayed wedding planner, Serge, from 2005 to 2009. He is now set to play the new character, Joseph, Dottie’s gem-inspecting assistant.

The guest star roles come as Stephanie Forrester’s granddaughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), travels to San Francisco to pitch Dottie her jewelry line.

Fairchild and Bullock make their return in the Tuesday, January 27, episode. The official episode description reads: “During a special fashion show in a San Francisco hotel suite, Steffy Forrester and her cousin Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) are joined by Dottie, a wealthy San Francisco socialite, and her fabulous longtime assistant Joseph to purchase a Forrester original jewelry item.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fairchild opened up about her return to The Bold and the Beautiful and what fans can expect from Dottie 17 years after her last appearance.

“The first time I did Bold, God, how many years ago? A long time ago. I remember I was shooting the day Michael Jackson died. So that’s however long ago that is,” Fairchild told the outlet.

Fairchild, who also appeared in the soaps General Hospital, Falcon Crest, The City, Flamingo Road, and Search for Tomorrow, noted that Dottie “is still kind of the same!”

“In the first scene we have here, I’m coming in to check out the jewelry — as I would. So Jim, as Joseph, is giving me the heads up, like, ‘Oh, that’s fabulous,’ as only he can. So we’re having a lot of fun with it,” she added.

Fairchild also spoke highly of the cast and crew, stating, “They really do make you feel like you’re part of the team, even though it’s always awkward coming in when you’re kind of the new kid on the block. Especially onto an established show, especially one that’s this established that’s been going on forever.”