Kim Vo Dies: ‘Extreme Makeover’ & ‘Shear Genius’ Star Was 55

What To Know Celebrity stylist Kim Vo, known for his work on Extreme Makeover and as a judge on Shear Genius, has died at age 55.

Vo was renowned for his expertise as a colorist, working with numerous A-list celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, and Kate Hudson.

His husband, Adeel Vo-Khan, announced the news as celebrities shared condolences.

On Saturday, January 24, Vo’s husband, Adeel Vo-Khan, took to Instagram to announce the news of his spouse’s death. “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vo, has taken his final breath,” he revealed.

Vo-Khan continued, “Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, he fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations under the care of Dr. Lawrence Piro and his incredible team at Angeles Clinic and Cedars-Sinai. Ultimately, God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home.”

To conclude the update, the bereaved husband shared, “Kim kindly requested in lieu of flowers & other tokens of condolences after his passing, to please channel your love & efforts towards donations for Kim Vo Foundation in support of hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer.”

Vo served as a colorist for many A-list celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Uma Thurman, Pamela Anderson, and more.

In the comments, Instagram users posted tributes to the stylist and shared their condolences. Tori Spelling wrote, “I’m so sorry he was such an amazing human. Filled with such light and love xo.”

Actress Brandy Ledford shared, “I’m so sorry for this loss, Adeel. For you and the entire @kimvosalon community. Kim was such a sweetheart to me anytime I saw him and I know he will be greatly missed. Sending you all so much love❤️. God bless you 🙏🏼.”

Trisha Paytas echoed, “Oh what an amazing person he was 🤍 kind and always smiling, heartbreaking 🕊️ sending love 🙏.”

Meanwhile, Perez Hilton lamented, “Oh no!!! The iconic Perez pink and all my bold colors — as well as my lush blondes — were thanks to Kim. A master of his craft and art! Such a loss! 😢😢😢.”

Vo appeared in two episodes of ABC’s Extreme Makeover as a hair stylist in 2006 and 2007. Additionally, he was a judge in Seasons 2 and 3 of the Bravo series Shear Genius.