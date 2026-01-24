Will There Be a ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Season 8? Twist Ending Explained as Show Hits Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all seasons of Rizzoli & Isles.]

For seven years, Boston Homicide Detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and her bestie, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander), unraveled case after case as they blended their distinct skills and personalities to solve complex murder cases, while standing up to the challenges of being strong women in law enforcement. And for seven years, Rizzoli & Isles garnered a devoted following, which is only about to get bigger.

Based on the bestselling suspense novels by Tess Gerritsen, Rizzoli & Isles was a hit TNT series that aired for seven seasons. Together, Jane Rizzoli and Maura Isles solved Boston’s most complex and often grisly murders, blending Rizzoli’s investigative instincts with Isles’s forensic expertise.

After 105 episodes on TNT, Rizzoli & Isles officially concluded on September 5, 2016. However, the series has recently found new life on streaming, first landing on Peacock over the summer and later joining Netflix, where it has been rediscovered by a new generation of viewers who appreciate its spirited spin on the buddy-cop genre.

Since the show ended, fans have often campaigned for a revival, though no official project has been greenlit. But with this new resurgence in popularity, will Rizzoli & Isles finally get a Season 8?

How did Rizzoli & Isles Season 7 end?

The series finale, titled “Ocean Frank,” focused on the “next chapters” for every major character as they prepare to leave their roles at the Boston Police Department. But before fans said farewell, there was one final murder-of-the-week to solve involving a dead man found handcuffed to his bed.

Once the case was solved (it was an accident, by gosh), each character got a wrap: Jane accepted a new job as a teacher at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, while Maura decided to take a sabbatical to move to Paris for a month to finish writing her novel.

The episode ended with a surprise twist, though: While Maura was packing for her trip to Paris, Jane revealed she had cashed in her own vacation days to join her. The series closed with the two best friends bickering on Maura’s bed (a callback to the show’s pilot) as they looked forward to spending a month together in France.

Meanwhile, after 32 years on the force, Vince Korsak (Bruce McGill) officially retired. He used his radio for the last time, signing off with the code, “Victor 981, Ocean Frank” (PD code for “logging off air”). Frankie Rizzoli (Jordan Bridges) was promoted and took over Korsak’s old desk.

And as for Frankie and Nina (Idara Victor), their secret engagement was revealed to the group via a “goodbye video” that lab tech Kent (Adam Sinclair) was filming for Jane.

Will there be a Rizzoli & Isles Season 8?

Sorry, but probably not. According to Variety, Turner Entertainment chief creative officer Kevin Reilly told the Television Critics Association during a 2016 press tour that “it felt like it was time.”

“I think both ladies had a very satisfying experience,” Reilly said of Rizzoli & Isles stars Harmon and Alexander. He added that the duo would have probably done more episodes, but “it felt like it was time. Everybody felt good about that.”

A decade later, creators and cast remain fond of the show, but no actual production on a new season or reunion is underway.

The only official 2026 news was that all seasons of the original series arrived on Peacock in July 2026 and Netflix in January 2026, where it is nabbing the attention of a new generation of viewers.

Rizzoli & Isles, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Netflix and Peacock