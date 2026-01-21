Game Show Announcers George Gray and Jim Thornton Have Rare Meetup

What To Know George Gray and Jim Thornton had a rare meetup while presenting together at the 12th annual SOVAS Voice Arts Awards.

Game show announcers George Gray and Jim Thornton had a rare meetup at the SOVAS Voice Arts awards. The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune announcers were both presenting at the awards.

“At the 12th annual SOVAS awards and got to work with @wheeloffortune announcer legend Jim Thornton. Thanks @societyvoicearts for a really great night!” Gray posted on Instagram on January 20.

“Hi everybody! I’m here at the Voice Arts Awards, 12th annual. I’m honored to be presenting tonight,” George Gray said in the video. “You’ll never guess who I bumped into. The man, the myth, the legend, Jim Thornton. Come on down!”

“Hi, Mom! Look at me,” Thornton said. “Right from West Virginia.”

“And we’re presenting together. It’s going to be super super fun!” Gray said.

“I love this guy,” Thornton said before the video ended.

Presented by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences, The Voice Arts Awards honors the vocal artists, producers, and creative professionals in entertainment across animation, audiobooks, video games, commercials, and beyond. They took place on January 18 in Los Angeles, California. Check out all of the presenters here.

Although the men weren’t nominated, they did present together and have provided voice-over work on TV for many years. Gray has been the announcer on TPIR since 2011. Thornton also took on the reins that year for Wheel of Fortune.

Aside from WOF and its celebrity version, Thornton also provides voice-over work for many shows, such as Celebrity Deathmatch, The Cleveland Show, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and more. He was also a news anchor on KNX 1070 in Los Angeles.

On WOF, Thornton announces hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, and gives the voiceover for the trips that the contestants win, as well as the grand total for the winner at the end of the show.

Gray was the narrator for five episodes of the show, Car Science. On TPIR, Gray is the man who is the voice behind “Come on down! You’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right!” He also gives details for all of the items on the show and announces host Drew Carey.

Although the game shows do not film on the same lot, the two men seem to be good friends from their years in the business.

