‘The Rookie,’ ‘High Potential’ & ‘Will Trent’ Return Ratings Revealed by ABC

ABC is a happy camper. High Potential, The Rookie, and Will Trent all scored steady gains with their first outings of 2026, as the dramas dominated during the network’s midseason premiere week (January 5).

Both High Potential and Will Trent were standouts as the top two scripted programs of the week among viewers. Both lead the return of NBC’s One Chicago lineup and the midseason crossover event for Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In its new earlier timeslot at 9/8c, High Potential drew 12.33 million viewers — a gain of about 3% — surpassing the show’s fall season average and exceeding its fall finale, which delivered 11.52 million.

The combination of broadcast and streaming success has made High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, one of ABC’s standout dramas this season, and strong enough to justify its earlier timeslot move and midseason narrative pacing.

Meanwhile, the Season 4 debut of Will Trent attracted 8.9 million viewers, a rise of over 12% from last season’s finale episode, which marks the show’s strongest performance in nearly a year.

The Rookie also held strong, as the Nathan Fillion–starrer returned with 9.35 million viewers. According to Nielsen, the Season 8 premiere posted its strongest performance in years, delivering its best numbers among both total viewers (9.35 million) and adults 18–49 since its Season 2 premiere.

The Rookie also earned its biggest series premiere on streaming, ranking among the top five ABC premieres of all time on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ based on seven days of views.

Next Monday, January 26, The Rookie will move to its new timeslot following American Idol as ABC slides in its newest hour-long drama, RJ Decker, into Tuesdays on March 3. Written by Rob Doherty and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker follows a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful but crime-filled world of South Florida.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

The Rookie, New Time Period Premiere, Monday, January 26, 10/9c, ABC